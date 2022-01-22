South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 22

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Milbank 18
Belle Fourche 69, Bowman County, N.D. 47
Bon Homme 49, Alcester-Hudson 40
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 24
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Wilmot 42
Deubrook 56, Canistota 17
Elk Point-Jefferson 54, Dell Rapids 47
Faith 55, Dupree 35
Great Plains Lutheran 52, Iroquois/Doland 34
Gregory 57, Gayville-Volin 49
Harding County 62, Timber Lake 43
Herreid/Selby Area 47, Stanley County 18
Huron 53, Sturgis Brown 46
Langford 41, North Central Co-Op 36
Lemmon 51, Bison 39
Lyman 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 24
Mitchell 48, Spearfish 40
Rapid City Central 43, Watertown 24
Rapid City Stevens 64, Brookings 35
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35
Sisseton 63, Redfield 33
Tiospaye Topa 52, McIntosh 24
Wessington Springs 69, Marty Indian 34
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 55, Alcester-Hudson 49
Bowman County, N.D. 72, Belle Fourche 71
Brandon Valley 52, Aberdeen Central 43
Chester 50, Beresford 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 74, Dell Rapids 67
Flandreau 56, Parker 47
Great Plains Lutheran 80, Iroquois/Doland 39
Gregory 65, Gayville-Volin 35
Huron 51, Sturgis Brown 45
Langford 52, North Central Co-Op 26
Little Wound 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 68
Mitchell 76, Spearfish 56
Oelrichs 59, St. Francis Indian 39
Rapid City Christian 52, Red Cloud 49
Rapid City Stevens 54, Brookings 42
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 66, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60
Sisseton 64, Redfield 53
Stanley County 49, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Wall 79, New Underwood 58
Watertown 59, Rapid City Central 43
DVC Classic
Arlington 69, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 50
Castlewood 67, Canistota 52
Colman-Egan 52, Ortonville, Minn. 45
Dawson-Boyd, Minn. 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48
Deubrook 45, Pipestone, Minn. 40
Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 51
Menno 45, Lake Preston 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52
Scotland 48, Estelline/Hendricks 45
Hanson Corn Palace Classic
Aberdeen Christian 60, Platte-Geddes 49
Dakota Valley 48, St. Thomas More 46
DeSmet 63, White River 49
Ethan 61, Waubay/Summit 54
Lyman 58, Bridgewater-Emery 52
Potter County 69, Hanson 59
Sioux Valley 63, Tea Area 47
West Central 68, Clark/Willow Lake 53