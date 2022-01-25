 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 44, Pierre 28

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55, Wessington Springs 38

Avon 53, Burke 35

Bon Homme 62, Kimball/White Lake 54

Boyd County, Neb. 57, Colome 19

Brandon Valley 63, Brookings 30

Castlewood 55, Colman-Egan 30

Centerville 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33

DeSmet 64, Sioux Valley 55, OT

Dell Rapids 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 46

Faulkton 60, Northwestern 44

Florence/Henry 55, Arlington 38

Gayville-Volin 57, Menno 42

Gregory 68, Stanley County 36

Hamlin 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Hanson 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 36

Hill City 52, Sturgis Brown 43

Irene-Wakonda 59, Parker 27

Langford 51, Great Plains Lutheran 48

Leola/Frederick 31, Britton-Hecla 30

Milbank 45, Deuel 28

Mitchell 46, Harrisburg 42

Parkston 48, Platte-Geddes 41

Rapid City Christian 70, Custer 52

Red Cloud 60, Douglas 26

Redfield 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 26

Scotland 43, Alcester-Hudson 41

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Tea Area 34

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 49

Sisseton 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

St. Thomas More 50, Spearfish 25

Tri-Valley 53, Canton 45

Wagner 48, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40

Watertown 47, Huron 43

West Central 63, Vermillion 49

Wolsey-Wessington 51, Sunshine Bible Academy 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clark/Willow Lake vs. Tiospa Zina Tribal, ppd.

Timber Lake vs. Bison, ppd.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 50, Pierre 35

Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 51

Bon Homme 50, Kimball/White Lake 44

Brandon Valley 50, Brookings 40

Britton-Hecla 61, Leola/Frederick 44

Canistota 58, Chester 51

Canton 67, Tri-Valley 39

Castlewood 62, Colman-Egan 35

Centerville 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Chamberlain 47, Madison 44

Dell Rapids 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 81, Deubrook 62

Deuel 60, Milbank 54

Elk Point-Jefferson 62, Sisseton 36

Flandreau 75, Garretson 46

Florence/Henry 57, Arlington 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Gayville-Volin 62, Menno 37

Hamlin 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 23

Hanson 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 48

Harding County 67, Hulett, Wyo. 35

Herreid/Selby Area 52, Aberdeen Christian 36

Highmore-Harrold 59, James Valley Christian 53

Hot Springs 49, Wall 38

Little Wound 74, Pine Ridge 64

Lyman 64, Jones County 44

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Baltic 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Wagner 53

New Underwood 73, Newell 32

Parker 59, Irene-Wakonda 31

Platte-Geddes 67, Parkston 55

Potter County 73, Faith 72

Redfield 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Stanley County 55, Sully Buttes 35

Tea Area 61, Sioux Falls Christian 48

Timber Lake 58, Kadoka Area 55

Watertown 59, Huron 44

Webster 60, Waverly-South Shore 46

West Central 62, Vermillion 58

Winner 64, Todd County 48

Wolsey-Wessington 79, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

McLaughlin vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.

