 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 29

  • Updated
  • 0
PrepScoresPhoto

Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 50, Aberdeen Christian 40

Avon 39, Kimball/White Lake 25

Belle Fourche 52, Watertown 39

Brandon Valley 50, Harrisburg 37

Britton-Hecla 73, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 36

Castlewood 53, Deubrook 51

Dakota Valley 51, Mt. Vernon 43

Faulkton 47, Hitchcock-Tulare 24

Great Plains Lutheran 53, North Central Co-Op 44

Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 25

Herreid/Selby Area 43, Lemmon 35

Hill City 56, Kadoka Area 47

James Valley Christian 58, Lake Preston 23

People are also reading…

Lakota Tech 71, Little Wound 41

Leola/Frederick 56, South Border, N.D. 31

New Underwood 34, Harding County 20

Philip 37, Newell 34

St. Thomas More 61, Lead-Deadwood 9

Stanley County 39, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31

Wagner 45, Luverne, Minn. 40

Yankton 46, Douglas 27

Big East Conference Tournament=

Baltic 49, Parker 41

Sioux Valley 59, Beresford 47

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Championship

Lower Brule 62, Crow Creek 40

Fifth Place

Marty Indian 66, Tiospaye Topa 33

Seventh Place

Flandreau Indian 49, Takini 36

Third Place

Tiospa Zina Tribal 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Castlewood 56, Deubrook 45

Dakota Valley 75, Lakota Tech 57

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Viborg-Hurley 57

Harding County 69, New Underwood 39

Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 25

Herreid/Selby Area 43, Lemmon 35

Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37

Leola/Frederick 61, South Border, N.D. 55

Mitchell 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, OT

Philip 60, Newell 37

Pierre 65, Harrisburg 47

Rapid City Stevens 67, Rapid City Central 49

Sioux Valley 69, McCook Central/Montrose 59

Stanley County 39, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31

Yankton 88, Douglas 54

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Championship

Lower Brule 65, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Crow Creek 53

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 45

Third Place

Marty Indian 99, Flandreau Indian 35

Dakota XII NEC Clash

Canton 80, Webster 47

Dell Rapids 63, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Dell Rapids 75, Lakota Tech 57

Elk Point-Jefferson 72, Hamlin 58

Lennox 62, Groton Area 52

Madison 74, Redfield 47

Sioux Falls Christian 86, Deuel 55

Sisseton 47, Tri-Valley 36

Tea Area 79, Clark/Willow Lake 51

Vermillion 59, Milbank 49

West Central 83, Parkston 35

DSU Classic

Arlington 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

Baltic 59, Mitchell Christian 38

Canistota 62, Little Wound 53

Howard 70, Wakpala 29

Langford 63, Freeman 45

Menno 41, St. Francis Indian 40

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her d…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that st…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News