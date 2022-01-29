South Dakota prep basketball scores for Jan. 29

Saturday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 50, Aberdeen Christian 40
Avon 39, Kimball/White Lake 25
Belle Fourche 52, Watertown 39
Brandon Valley 50, Harrisburg 37
Britton-Hecla 73, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 36
Castlewood 53, Deubrook 51
Dakota Valley 51, Mt. Vernon 43
Faulkton 47, Hitchcock-Tulare 24
Great Plains Lutheran 53, North Central Co-Op 44
Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 25
Herreid/Selby Area 43, Lemmon 35
Hill City 56, Kadoka Area 47
James Valley Christian 58, Lake Preston 23
People are also reading…
Lakota Tech 71, Little Wound 41
Leola/Frederick 56, South Border, N.D. 31
New Underwood 34, Harding County 20
Philip 37, Newell 34
St. Thomas More 61, Lead-Deadwood 9
Stanley County 39, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31
Wagner 45, Luverne, Minn. 40
Yankton 46, Douglas 27
Big East Conference Tournament=
Baltic 49, Parker 41
Sioux Valley 59, Beresford 47
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Championship
Lower Brule 62, Crow Creek 40
Fifth Place
Marty Indian 66, Tiospaye Topa 33
Seventh Place
Flandreau Indian 49, Takini 36
Third Place
Tiospa Zina Tribal 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 40
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Castlewood 56, Deubrook 45
Dakota Valley 75, Lakota Tech 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Viborg-Hurley 57
Harding County 69, New Underwood 39
Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 25
Herreid/Selby Area 43, Lemmon 35
Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37
Leola/Frederick 61, South Border, N.D. 55
Mitchell 66, Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, OT
Philip 60, Newell 37
Pierre 65, Harrisburg 47
Rapid City Stevens 67, Rapid City Central 49
Sioux Valley 69, McCook Central/Montrose 59
Stanley County 39, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 31
Yankton 88, Douglas 54
Dakota Oyate Challenge
Championship
Lower Brule 65, Tiospa Zina Tribal 57
Fifth Place
Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Crow Creek 53
Seventh Place
Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 45
Third Place
Marty Indian 99, Flandreau Indian 35
Dakota XII NEC Clash
Canton 80, Webster 47
Dell Rapids 63, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Dell Rapids 75, Lakota Tech 57
Elk Point-Jefferson 72, Hamlin 58
Lennox 62, Groton Area 52
Madison 74, Redfield 47
Sioux Falls Christian 86, Deuel 55
Sisseton 47, Tri-Valley 36
Tea Area 79, Clark/Willow Lake 51
Vermillion 59, Milbank 49
West Central 83, Parkston 35
DSU Classic
Arlington 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Baltic 59, Mitchell Christian 38
Canistota 62, Little Wound 53
Howard 70, Wakpala 29
Langford 63, Freeman 45
Menno 41, St. Francis Indian 40