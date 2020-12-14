 Skip to main content
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (13)     1-0       80        1

2. Yankton (4)         2-0      71         2

3. Brandon Valley    1-0       53        3

4. Washington         1-0      29         4

5. Harrisburg           1-0      14        5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2. 

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17)  1-0       85        1

2. SF Christian           2-0      67         2

3. Dell Rapids            1-0      38         4

4. Tea Area                0-1      35        3

5. Sioux Valley           1-0      28        5

Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.

Class B

1. De Smet (16)        1-0      83        1

2. White River           1-0      66        2

3. Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0       51        3

4. Viborg-Hurley       1-0      35        4

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary           0-0       14        5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (13)        1-0      81        1

2. Washington (4)        1-0      70        2

3. Harrisburg               1-0      51        3

4. Brandon Valley        1-0      30        4

5. Aberdeen Central    1-0       16        5

Receiving votes: Stevens 7.

Class A

1. Winner (17)           1-0      85        1

2. St. Thomas More    2-0       68       2

3. Hamlin                  0-0      40        3

4. Tea Area                1-0      35        4

5. West Central          1-0      22        5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1. 

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (17)  1-0       85        1

2. Castlewood                 1-0      67         2

3. De Smet                     1-0      29        5

4. Ethan                         1-0      25        RV

5. White River                 1-0      20        RV

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1

LOCAL SCHEDULE

Dec. 15

Boys Basketball

Bennett County at Lower Brule;3 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell;3 p.m.

Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Faith;6 p.m.

Wall at RC Christian;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Miller at Potter County;4 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Newell;4:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

RC Christian at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

