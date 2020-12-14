The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (13) 1-0 80 1
2. Yankton (4) 2-0 71 2
3. Brandon Valley 1-0 53 3
4. Washington 1-0 29 4
5. Harrisburg 1-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Central 4, Mitchell 2, O’Gorman 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 1-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 2-0 67 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 38 4
4. Tea Area 0-1 35 3
5. Sioux Valley 1-0 28 5
Receiving votes: Vermillion 2.
Class B
1. De Smet (16) 1-0 83 1
2. White River 1-0 66 2
3. Platte-Geddes (1) 1-0 51 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 35 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 0-0 14 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 4, Canistota 1, Howard 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (13) 1-0 81 1
2. Washington (4) 1-0 70 2
3. Harrisburg 1-0 51 3
4. Brandon Valley 1-0 30 4
5. Aberdeen Central 1-0 16 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 7.
Class A
1. Winner (17) 1-0 85 1
2. St. Thomas More 2-0 68 2
3. Hamlin 0-0 40 3
4. Tea Area 1-0 35 4
5. West Central 1-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 2, Flandreau 2, Sioux Falls Christian 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 1-0 85 1
2. Castlewood 1-0 67 2
3. De Smet 1-0 29 5
4. Ethan 1-0 25 RV
5. White River 1-0 20 RV
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Colman-Egan 6, Viborg-Hurley 5, Waubay/Summit 3, Howard 3, Faith 3, Newell 1, Kadoka Area 1
LOCAL SCHEDULE
Dec. 15
Boys Basketball
Bennett County at Lower Brule;3 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell;3 p.m.
Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Faith;6 p.m.
Wall at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miller at Potter County;4 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon;4:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Newell;4:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
RC Christian at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
