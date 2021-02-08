 Skip to main content
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 8

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 8 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.  

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18) 11-0 90 1

2. Harrisburg 11-2 72 4

3. Yankton 12-3 50 2

4. Mitchell 12-2 31 3

5. Roosevelt 9-5 25 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 2. 

Class A

1. Vermillion (17) 13-0 89 1

2. SF Chrisian (1) 13-2 72 2

3. Dakota Valley 13-1 53 3

4. Sioux Valley 14-1 38 4

5. Winner 14-1 10 RV

Receiving votes: Chamberlain 3, St. Thomas More 2, Dell Rapids 2, Flandreau 1. 

Class B

1. De Smet (18) 13-1 90 1

2. Howard 15-1 72 2

3. Viborg-Hurley 11-3 36 RV

4. Canistota 13-2 25 3

5. Platte-Geddes 12-3 24 5

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 23, White River 1. 

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Aberdeen Central (14) 14-0 84 1

2. Washington (3) 9-2 70 2

3. Harrisburg (1) 13-1 62 3

4. Brandon Valley 11-3 34 4

5. Mitchell 13-2 18 5

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 1, Stevens 1. 

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (18) 15-0 90 1

2. Winner 13-2 59 T-2

3. West Central 14-2 47 4

4. Hamlin 13-2 46 5

5. SF Christian 13-2 28 T-2

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (11) 15-2 79 1

2. Castlewood (5) 12-0 73 2

3. White River (2) 14-0 63 3

4. Ethan 14-2 36 4

5. Viborg-Hurley 12-2 16 T-5

Receiving votes: Hanson 2, Herreid/Selby Area 1.   

