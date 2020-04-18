South Dakota reports 131 new cases Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 131 new cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday. All of the cases were in the counties of Day (1), Union (1), Brown (1), Lincoln (9) and Minnehaha (119). It was the first positive test result in Day County after 41 tests.

Pennington County completed 15 more tests without a positive and Lawrence County added one new negative test result.

The report showed 95 more people recovered for a total of 552 of the state's 1,542 total positive results who have recovered. Minnehaha County was home to 81 of the people who have recovered. There were five more people hospitalized Friday. No new deaths have been reported.