South Dakota reports 25 new cases Saturday

The South Dakota State Department of Health reported 25 new positive coronavirus tests in the state since Friday.

This was the third straight day with more than 20 new positive tests reported. The department of health reported that 79 of the 212 people who have been confirmed to have the disease have recovered. Only 19 of the 212 have ever been hospitalized.

The website only reports two deaths in the state although a nursing home patient in Sioux Falls and a state representative from Beadle County reportedly died from COVID-19 complications Friday. The website said it doesn't list deaths until a death record has been filed - a record must be filed within five days of a person's death.

All 25 of the new cases were reported in East River counties with Minnehaha reporting 13 of th 25 and Yankton and Lincoln counties also increasing.

Cases in South Dakota are evenly distributed between age groups with 38 in the 20-29 age range; 37 in both the 30-39 and 40-49 age range, 43 in the 50-50 range and 33 in the 60-69 range. Only 7 cases have been reported in the 1-19 age group and 17 are over 70.