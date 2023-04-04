Many government offices across South Dakota are closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions and continuing heavy snowfall, which is expected to last until early Wednesday morning.

Rapid City Hall, Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System’s RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride operations, Rapid City Public Library, Roosevelt Swim Center, Roosevelt Park Ice Arena and The Monument are closed.

There will be no city trash collections on Tuesday. The city plans to reopen on Wednesday and resume route collections where crews left off at the end of Monday. All recycling routes will be suspended until next week. Anyone wanting to receive reminders of adjusted collection schedules can sign up for e-mail reminders by visiting rapidcityrecycles.org.

Box Elder City Hall is closed Tuesday. The City Council meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 6.

If travel conditions become unsafe for Box Elder road crews, winter maintenance activities may be suspended for a time and will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. City snow plowing is prioritized for Snow Emergency Routes as a primary focus.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is open to essential personnel only. The CDC, youth center, commissary and exchange are closed. All personnel will enter and exit Ellsworth via Liberty Gate. The Patriot (School) and Bismarck (Commercial) Gates are closed. Bismarck Gate will reopen for commercial traffic when Interstate 90 reopens.

The Rapid City Regional Airport has closed the main commercial runway and terminal due to the severe weather. Travel to the airport is not advised; travelers should check with their airlines for updates and options.

Pennington County has closed all offices and suspended morning 24/7 testing. The Board of Commissioners meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday. Seventh Circuit Court is also closed.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is closed. Wind Cave National Park's Visitor's Center is closed; cave tours and the Adventures in Nature program are cancelled. Badlands National Park is closed. Minuteman Missile National Historic Site is closed. The Custer State Park Visitor's Center and Park Office are closed; there's limited winter maintenance on interior park roads. Jewel Cave is closed and planning to reopen at 10:30 Wednesday.

Sturgis City Hall, Public Library, Community Center and City Liquor Store are closed.

Summerset City Hall is closed.

All Meade County offices are closed Tuesday.

Deadwood City Hall is closed. The trolleys are not running and the Rec Center will close at 11 a.m.

All Hot Springs city facilities are closed.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out granted administrative leave on Tuesday. The Rosebud Sioux Tribe also granted administrative leave.

OST Emergency Management put a no travel advisory in place at 9 p.m. Monday evening. Roads across the Pine Ridge Reservation are closed.

There is no work for out-of-town Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe employees; in-town employees will report as normal.

U.S. Forest Service offices in the Black Hills are closed. The office in Newcastle will open at 10 a.m.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem closed state offices in the following counties due to the storm: Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Edmonds, Fall River, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth and Ziebach.

State offices will close at 12 p.m. CT in the following counties: Clark, Day, Grant, Marshall and Roberts.

Interstate 90 (both directions) from the Wyoming state line to Spearfish (exit 14) is now open.

Due to heavy snow accumulations and strong winds, I-90 remains closed from Spearfish (exit 14) to Wall (exit 110).

I-90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

Travel will continue to be significantly impacted. Additional interstate closures are likely as the storm moves north-easterly across the state. Travelers are advised not to use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures.

DoorDash has suspended service in Huron, Watertown, Sisseton, Webster, Milbank, Custer, Belle Fourche, Rapid City, Spearfish, Pine Ridge, Eagle Butte, Winner, Hill City, Aberdeen, Pierre, Redfield and Mission. West River locations should expect disruption until Wednesday and East River locations until Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, the snowstorm will continue today and begin gradually decreasing overnight into Wednesday. More mixed precipitation and less snow is expected over south-central South Dakota, with Tripp County downgraded to a winter weather advisory. Less blowing snow is expected across northwest South Dakota and the Black Hills; some areas have been downgraded to a winter storm warning.

Make sure you have a way to receive updates on the forecast, watches and warnings. The National Weather Service in Rapid City provides regular updates on its website (weather.gov/unr), Facebook page (NWS Rapid City) and Twitter (@NWSRapidCity). The NOAA Weather Radio livestream is available online at weatherusa.net/radio. Road conditions are available by calling 5-1-1 or visiting sd511.org.