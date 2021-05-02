South Dakota St. tops S. Illinois 31-26 in FCS quarterfinals

BROOKINGS — Mark Gronowski threw two touchdown passes to Jadon Janke and ran 67 yards for the go-ahead score to help South Dakota State rally from a 13-point deficit and beat Southern Illinois 31-26 on Sunday night in the FCS playoffs.
Top-seeded South Dakota State (7-1), which No. 3 in the STATS FCS poll, will host fifth-ranked Delaware in the semifinals Saturday.
Nico Gualdoni made a 33-yard field goal to give Southern Illinois (6-4) a 20-7 lead with 22 seconds left in the second quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored the next 24 points to take the lead for good.
Isaiah Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to set up a 34-yard field goal by Cole Frahm as time expired in the first half.
Janke, whose 23-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter opened the scoring, caught a 26-yard TD pass midway through the third to trim SDSU's deficit to 20-17.
The Salukis were stopped at the 1 on a fourth-and-goal play on their ensuing drive before Gronowski pulled the handoff on a zone-read play and raced down the left sideline to put the Jackrabbits in front early in the fourth. Davis scored on a 4-yard run that made it 31-20 with 7:11 to play.
Landon Lenoir had six receptions for 129 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, for SIU.
Gronowski finished 9 of 16 for 183 yards and had 142 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Sam Houston St. beats N.D. State 24-20 to advance to semis
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Eric Schmid threw for 227 yards and a touchdown, and his 6-yard touchdown run with 3:39 left helped send second-seeded Sam Houston State past defending FCS champion North Dakota State 24-20 on Sunday.
The Bearkats (8-0) advance to face the winner between No. 3-seed James Madison and North Dakota in the semifinals. Sam Houston State's win gives it a 15-0 all-time playoff record in home games as it searches for its first-ever championship.
The loss snaps North Dakota State's (7-3) FCS string of nine straight semifinals' appearances.
Facing a third-and-10 near midfield, Ife Adeyi pulled in a spectacular 47-yard, over-the-shoulder, one-foot inbounds catch on the sideline from Schmid at the Bison's 9-yard line to set up Schmid's go-ahead score.
On the previous drive, North Dakota State put together a 20-play, 60-yard drive that lasted almost 10 minutes which ended with Jake Reinholz's 33-yard field to give North Dakota State its first lead at 20-17 with 8:17 left.
Ramon Jefferson's 1-yard scoring plunge near the end of the first quarter gave the Bearkats a 10-0 lead. Logan McCormick blocked Matt McRobert's punt attempt for a safety for North Dakota State's first points with 5:13 before intermission.
Schmid connected with Noah Smith on a 23-yard touchdown pass for a commanding 17-2 advantage with 8:39 left in the third. The Bison rallied when on the ensuing kickoff Christian Watson returned it 94 yards to make it 17-9. Less than two minutes later, Braylon Henderson returned a punt 76 yards for a Bison score and the 2-point conversion tied it.
The Bearkats stymied North Dakota State's run game holding the offense to 3.2-yards per carry. Cam Miller threw for 90 yards and was intercepted twice.