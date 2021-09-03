South Dakota St. upends Colorado State 42-23

The Coyotes, who trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter, had pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards for a score with 5:16 to go. But the Jayhawks answered by driving 64 yards in less than four minutes, converting fourth-and-10 along the way and getting some help from a targeting penalty on South Dakota freshman Myles Harden.

Then the touchdown pass to Arnold that set off the wild celebration.

"I feel like it was never in doubt about us coming back," Arnold said. "There's always momentum changes in the game, it's about how you respond. We never looked at it like we couldn't come back or couldn't do this."

Bean, the North Texas transfer, also found Arnold for a score late in the second quarter. He finished 17 of 26 for 163 yards while adding 54 yards on the ground. But he didn't get much help from the rest of the offense — Velton Gardner carried 19 times for 21 yards, and the Jayhawks' rebuilt offensive line provided little resistance.

"We didn't run the ball the way we hoped. I'm not going to make any statements about where we're at without watching the film," Leipold said. "To be a better offensive football team, we're going to have to play better as a unit. But again, this gives us an idea of what we need to work on."