South Dakota State Representative Becky Drury (R-Dist. 32) has been accepted into the Legislative Horizon Institute, a distinguished legislative society with over 350 alumni across North America.

This group aims to bring together bipartisan legislators from energy-producing and energy-consuming states to work on effective energy policy solutions.

“I am honored to have been accepted into the 2023 Legislative Horizon Energy Institute,” Representative Drury said. “I look forward to getting a number of perspectives around energy policy and finding ways to improve the energy industry both in Rapid City and across South Dakota.”

Representative Drury has been a supporter of strong energy policies across South Dakota. In the past legislative session, she was a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 174, which protected consumers and energy producers alike from excessive ordinances and red tape.