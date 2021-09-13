South Dakota State's Frost Arena to become First Bank & Trust Arena with $50 million renovation

Frost Arena will soon be known as First Bank & Trust Arena.

South Dakota State announced Monday in a lively presentation on the floor of the basketball court that the Brookings-based bank has committed $20 million to serve as the lead gift for the complete renovation of the Jackrabbits’ home for basketball, volleyball and wrestling.

The renovation, which will have an estimated total cost of $50 million, is expected to take two years and will be done in phases to avoid interruption of SDSU events. The project will consist of new seating areas, suites, new video board and display systems, improved restrooms, larger concourses and improved locker rooms and offices.

First Bank & Trust Arena will include an interactive space which will highlight the history of SDSU athletics in addition to being the new home of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame.

The $20 million gift is the largest single gift in the history of South Dakota State University.