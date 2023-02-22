Don't let the weather outside fool you — summer is just around the corner. The 90-day window to reserve campsites and cabins for Memorial Day weekend begins Saturday, Feb. 25.

Visitors can reserve at any of more than 50 state parks and recreation areas starting Saturday at 7 a.m. C.T.; Custer State Park accepts reservations up to one year in advance.

Prospective visitors can make reservations over-the-phone by calling (800) 710-2267 or online at reservations.gooutdoorssouthdakota.com. A $2 non-refundable reservation fee is assessed on all phone reservations. A $7.70 per site, non-refundable reservation fee applies to non-residents.

Visitors can make up to 10 reservations under the same profile when logged into their mySD account. You can also save your favorite parks, sites and payment methods to make reservations easier.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks offers several helpful reminders for those looking to make reservations, such as using the search availability feature to find sites and dates, and making sure to enter camper dimensions to make sure it will fit on the site chosen.

Once a reservation is made, a cancellation fee will apply. However, campers can transfer or move sites for free as long as they keep the same number of days.

A 90-day availability calendar is available here:

More information on South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks recreation is available here: gfp.sd.gov.