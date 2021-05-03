South Dakota winter coaches of the year announced

The South Dakota Coaches Association announced its Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year awards for the winter sports season Monday.

DeSmet's Jeff Gruenhagen won for boys basketball and Derek Larson of Aberdeen Roncalli won for girls basketball, while Kimball/White Lake/Plattes-Geddes won for wrestling and Audra Rew of Mitchell earned the honor for gymnastics.

Dakota Valley's Bill Clements was awarded Athletic Director of the Year, and Jerry Beers of Brookings was honored with Official of the Year.

The following West River coaches received nominations:

Dana Nachtigall, Hot Springs - gymnastics

Matt Donnelly, Philip Area - wrestling

Spencer Novotny, Winner - wrestling

Jared Bouman, White River - girls basketball

Rapid City's Darcy Nagel and Mike Watson of Sturgis also received nominations as officials.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0