South Dakota winter coaches of the year announced

The South Dakota Coaches Association announced its Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year awards for the winter sports season Monday.
DeSmet's Jeff Gruenhagen won for boys basketball and Derek Larson of Aberdeen Roncalli won for girls basketball, while Kimball/White Lake/Plattes-Geddes won for wrestling and Audra Rew of Mitchell earned the honor for gymnastics.
Dakota Valley's Bill Clements was awarded Athletic Director of the Year, and Jerry Beers of Brookings was honored with Official of the Year.
The following West River coaches received nominations:
- Dana Nachtigall, Hot Springs - gymnastics
- Matt Donnelly, Philip Area - wrestling
- Spencer Novotny, Winner - wrestling
- Jared Bouman, White River - girls basketball
Rapid City's Darcy Nagel and Mike Watson of Sturgis also received nominations as officials.