South Dakota women win third straight Summit League title, beat South Dakota State

South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit panned her head around the confetti-laden center court at Denny Sanford Premier Center. It was almost half an hour after the game and the Coyotes were still going through the net-cutting ceremony.

“Did everyone cut?” she said, gesturing toward the net hanging by just a few more threads. Hardly anyone was paying attention. That was her cue.

“Alright,” she continued. “Let’s finish this bad boy off.”

Plitzuweit marched over to the ladder underneath the basket, a walk she’s now made three times in three years after No. 2 South Dakota (26-5, 17-1 Summit) topped No. 1 South Dakota State (23-9, 17-1) 56-45 for its third-straight Summit League tournament title Monday. She climbed the steps wielding orange scissors. Snip, snip, snip. She tore the net from the rim and swung it overhead and the scattered commotion stopped. Coyotes players and personnel turned and cheered.

It should have been a relief, Plitzuiweit said. The Coyotes wanted this. They’ve had this. And they deserved this. But it wasn’t a relief. From the rush of the court to the postgame acknowledgment of the seniors who came back for this, it was pure joy.

“Just because you want to doesn't mean you get to,” Plitzuweit said. “I couldn’t be more excited for them.”

South Dakota has earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which will mark their fourth-straight berth and, eventually, their third appearance in the last three NCAA Tournaments. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

From the start of the season, South Dakota seemed on another level. With the return of super seniors Chloe Lamb, Liv Korngable and Hannah Sjerven, the Coyotes were poised to make this their goal and more. USD did what it usually did against Summit League opponents and beat its only true competitor in the Jackrabbits by a mark that seemed to prove the Coyotes were well above their counterparts. But a loss in their second meeting flipped the narratives, the NET rankings, the understanding of who rules the conference and who can succeed in the NCAA Tournament beyond. Yet after a win today, South Dakota needn’t rely on narratives. They’re in.

“We've always been together but we've had people leave and people come in,” Korngable said. “That experience of each group is kind of different. You'd have a different flow, but some things stay the same.”

South Dakota was led by 19 points and 10 rebounds from the center Sjerven. Lamb added 17 points, Korngable added 11 and freshman guard Grace Larkins had six points seemingly all at big moments. The Coyotes held SDSU to 34.8% shooting and SDSU forward Myah Selland 0-10 from the field. “That’s amazing,” Korngable said. The Jackrabbits were led by 15 from guard Tylee Irwin and 14 from forward Paiton Burckhard.

South Dakota’s defense started strong, but the offense didn’t immediately follow. The Coyotes shot 20% in the first quarter, causing similar struggles for the Jackrabbits. But SDSU made 3’s. Paiton Burckhard had four makes from deep in the first half, and even as the USD defense swayed the Jackrabbits’ shooting percentage below theirs, the score didn’t take any notable swing.

Plitzuweit said the Coyotes were struggling to make passes on the perimeter. But even the looks that USD did get weren’t falling.

“South Dakota State is a very good defensive team,” Plitzuweit said.

But at the start of the third quarter, South Dakota guard Chloe Lamb took the game into her own hands. The eventual tournament Most Valuable Player stepped back on the left baseline for the Coyotes' first make. Then stepped back on the left elbow for a 3-pointer to push the Coyotes ahead. Then guard Liv Korngable added one. Fellow-senior Hannah Sjerven picked up block after block. The Coyotes seniors had taken over, but then, they showed their balance.

As the third-quarter wound down, guards Lamb and Macy Guebert were on each side of freshman guard Grace Larkins. Larkins went to one side then the next, and both Guebert and Lamb waved her off. So, Larkins put her head down, spun into the lane and scored with her left hand as the buzzer expired to give the Coyotes an eight-point lead into the final quarter.

Top-to-bottom, South Dakota exemplified why it was the Summit League’s premier program all along. The Jackrabbits battled for rebounds, got good shots, got in the face of USD’s scorers. South Dakota had to earn it. And they did. It battled through fourth-quarter misses, contested fouls, 3’s from the Jackrabbits to wind up back with the momentum when it mattered. Korngable hit on yet another 3-pointer with just over six minutes remaining in the game. The Jackrabbits needed a timeout and USD’s sideline exhibited the volume.

“You never really feel safe,” Lamb said. “But I think I felt comfortable and I trusted that we were going to make the plays that we needed to.”

USD kept pushing. The Coyotes disrupted Selland on a seemingly open look at the rim. Sjerven bullied her way into the paint for two rebounds. The Jackrabbits, with time running down on them, threw a pass out of bounds. Sjerven pursed her lips and nodded her head, slapping the hand of Chloe Lamb as she headed back to the bench. They had it.

It took a few more misses, a few more fouls, a few more 3’s that took the air out of the arena, but it’s been this way for three-straight years. Sjerven should know what that feels like. With 4:40 remaining in the game, the Coyotes could sense it coming. This is just one part of the goal. And with this win, there’s no doubt they’ll have a shot to complete the next.

“I don't want to put a ceiling on what we're trying to do,” Sjerven said. “Obviously, every game we want to go out there and win and compete. And play at our highest level.”

