South Dakotans among leaders after Day 1 of Black Hills Roundup Rodeo

While the Fourth of July weekend means barbecue and fireworks for many Americans, for professional rodeo competitors, the annual holiday has an even more important significance.

Known as Cowboy Christmas (or Cowgirl Christmas on the distaff side), due to the number of rodeos featured around July 4th and the big payouts up for grabs, the weekend can make or break a rodeo competitor’s chances to earn a spot in the year-end National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The annual Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fourche is one of those possible make-or-break opportunities for rodeo contestants. And has been for a long time, 103 years of top-notch rodeo dating back to an initial WWI fund raising effort by the Belle Fourche community in 1918.

The PRCA portion of the Roundup kicked off bright and early on Friday morning with 142 steer ropers displaying their steer roping talents through three rounds of competition in the Belle Fourche Roundup Rodeo Arena.

A Texas cowboy, Clay Long (Stephenville) won the average (32.5 seconds on three head) to edge out Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kansas, 33.2 seconds). Blake Deckard (34.4), Chet Herren (36.5) and Scott Snedecor (36.8) rounded out the top five.

A couple of South Dakota steer roping standouts cashed in as well. Hermosa’s Jess Tierney, the current PRCA steer roping event leader, had the fastest run of the day (8.6) to win the second round, while Rapid City’s Ora Taton (eighth in the world standings) placed third in the first round.

In the evening’s first performance, a South Dakota native, steer wrestler Kody Woodward, currently an assistant rodeo coach at his alma mater, North Eastern Oklahoma State, had the standout performance of the night with a quick 3.9-second run. The opening night head catch and calf tip by the Dupree native will be a tough mark to beat in the remaining performances.

Logan Hay, son of rodeo legend Rod Hay, topped the saddle bronc leaderboard after day one spurring Legends Rodeo’s Flaming Shadow to an 84-point ride, while Rapid City’s Jade Blackwell fashioned the second-best Friday night effort with an 83.5-point ride aboard Legend Rodeo’s Country Star.

Blackwell’s solid effort came as somewhat of a surprise to the 29-year-old Rapid City man.

“I don’t really know a whole lot about the horse, but he doesn’t sound too promising to be honest,” Blackwell said before the ride on a bronc that he chose to ride, largely because of the proximity to his home. “This year I’m staying close to home and doing circuit rodeos. I’ve got a little girl coming in August and with operation costs so high I’ve decided to stay closer to home and take care of stuff around here. If you don’t draw a good horse, with the costs involved, you better not show up if you don’t think you have a chance to win.”

In bareback riding, an Alabama cowboy, Rickie Williams (Decatur) holds the lead after the opening perf fashioning an 83.5-point ride aboard Power River Rodeo’s Jungle Janes.

Another South Dakota man, Rance Johnson of Philip, is the event leader in tie-down roping. On a night when the ropers struggled on the ground with some stout kicking steers, Johnson’s rather average 11.7-second run was the best of the round.

In team roping, the Texas duo of Tanner Tomlinson and Patrick Smith posted a quality time as well with a 4.8-second run, a likely pay-window quality effort. Heeler Patrick Smith is no stranger to quality performances having won two world championships (teaming with rodeo legend Trevor Brazille) in 12 National Finals Rodeo appearances.

In evening’s lady’s events, a Texas cowgirl, Kappie Etherton, sits atop the barrel racing leaderboard posting a 17.65-second spin through the cloverleaf.

Buffalo's Jessica Routier, a four-time NFR qualifier, had the quickest run of the night, a 17.49-second run though. Unfortunately, Routier and her trusty mount Missy, upended a barrel in the run.

“July and August are kind of my two big months where I go a lot and try to get things locked up by then so I can be home when school starts,” Routier said while discussing her upcoming schedule. “The Fourth of July run will mostly just be circuit rodeos (Badlands Circuit) but then after that, we will start to go a little further.”

Another northwestern South Dakota lady, Shayna Deal of Faith, had a better night in the Roundup Arena, recording a 3.6-second run to grab the event lead in breakaway roping.

Bull riding closed out the PRCA first performance and a rank pen of Powder River Rodeo bulls reigned supreme, allowing no qualified rides though Utah’s Tyler Bingham, a three-time NFR qualifier came within an eyelash of posting a possible rodeo winning ride sticking to a big jumping bull for 7.91-seconds before an unwelcome exit.

The Black Hills Roundup Rodeo continues on Saturday with barrel racing slack at 8 a.m., followed by the second performance of the PRCA rodeo at 7 p.m.

