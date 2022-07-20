South Dakotans continue to impress at National High School Rodeo Finals

The first go-round of the 2022 National High School Finals Rodeo concluded with the Wednesday morning 5th performance.

Hereford’s Thayne Elshere leads the saddle bronc off his 82-point ride in Monday evening’s 3rd performance. The Sturgis Brown High School rising senior is scheduled to make his second go-round ride on Friday morning with a trip to Saturday’s championship short go hinging on the outcome.

Other South Dakotans in the hunt for championship round appearances (top 20 in the average advance to short go) include Jestyn Woodward of Custer in bull riding off a 6th place finish in the first go round, Howes' Jaysee Jones (Faith High School) in goat tying (5th in first go), Grey Gilbert of Buffalo in steer wrestling (12th), and Landry Haugen of Sturgis in girls cutting.

Woodward makes his second go round ride on Friday evening, Jones is out on Friday morning as is Gilbert while Haugen wraps up her girls cutting rounds on Saturday morning.

At the midway point of the NHSFR, Team South Dakota sits 12th in team standings, 6th in boys and 15th in girls.