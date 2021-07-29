South Dakotans dominate at Days of '76

There are various reasons why the annual Days of ’76 rodeo attracts the very best rodeo professionals: historic Deadwood, a gorgeous setting and a $263, 000 plus payout among them. Add to that the wooden bucking chutes made from the same ponderosa pine that blankets the Black Hills.

Whether it be any or all, the Days of ’76 rodeo does, year after year, draws to Deadwood the best professional rodeo athletes in the world.

While many of those with impressive NFR resumes were in the Days of '76 Arena on Thursday night, none were able to match the talents of a trio of South Dakota cowboys all of whom turned in rodeo topping performances.

Jacob Kammerer from Philip kicked off the South Dakota surge to the top of the leaderboard with a 91-point saddle bronc ride aboard South Point, an outstanding NFR bucking horse out of the Sutton Rodeo string.

“He was just himself and gave me a very good trip and let me get a lot of points. I’m always happy to have that horse, and I am lucky to be able to get on her twice the last month,” Kammerer said. “I had him in Mobridge and got second on him. He’s a lot of fun, and since I’ve been on him before, it was pretty easy ride for me.”