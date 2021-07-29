South Dakotans dominate at Days of '76

There are various reasons why the annual Days of ’76 rodeo attracts the very best rodeo professionals: historic Deadwood, a gorgeous setting and a $263, 000 plus payout among them. Add to that the wooden bucking chutes made from the same ponderosa pine that blankets the Black Hills.
Whether it be any or all, the Days of ’76 rodeo does, year after year, draws to Deadwood the best professional rodeo athletes in the world.
While many of those with impressive NFR resumes were in the Days of '76 Arena on Thursday night, none were able to match the talents of a trio of South Dakota cowboys all of whom turned in rodeo topping performances.
Jacob Kammerer from Philip kicked off the South Dakota surge to the top of the leaderboard with a 91-point saddle bronc ride aboard South Point, an outstanding NFR bucking horse out of the Sutton Rodeo string.
“He was just himself and gave me a very good trip and let me get a lot of points. I’m always happy to have that horse, and I am lucky to be able to get on her twice the last month,” Kammerer said. “I had him in Mobridge and got second on him. He’s a lot of fun, and since I’ve been on him before, it was pretty easy ride for me.”
Eli Lord, a hometown cowboy — or nearly so as Lord, a second-generation rodeo man from Sturgis — moved to the top of steer wrestling leaderboard in the average (8.1-second on two head) following up a 4.3-second bulldogging effort in the Wednesday morning slack with a 3.8-second catch and tip on Thursday.
Twelfth in PRCA world standings coming into Deadwood, the almost certain high placement forthcoming will be one more building block toward earning a first-ever NFR appearance.
“I’m happy with how it played out. You gotta draw good ones to have a chance, but then you have to make good runs, too.” Lord said. “I’m trying to build on last year (20th in world standings), and I bought a new horse this winter and he’s been a big part of it, and it’s been going really well.”
Twenty-two-year-old bull rider Chance William Schott (McLaughlin) closed out the South Dakota rodeo heroics on Thursday night with a 90-point ride atop Too Good, a Bar T Rodeo quick spinning the rank bull who on Thursday night was just good enough.
South Dakotan efforts weren’t the only leaderboard changes on Thursday night. Cooper Bennett, a 21-year-old Utah cowboy, moved to the top in bareback, chalking up an 86.5-point ride aboard Fancy Streak, another Sutton Rodeo bucking horse.
And Dona Kay Rule (Minco, Okla.) and her trusty mount, Valor, a two-time WPRA horse of the year, sped through the barrels in 16.65-seconds to grab the barrel racing lead. Buffalo's Jessica Routier, a three-time NFR qualifier, posted a quick 16.65-second run to move into third place.
Outside the rodeo arena on Thursday night, the Days of ’76 honored Jim Sutton of Sutton Rodeo who was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame on July 17. The long over due honor was bittersweet as Julie Sutton, Jim’s wife and rodeo companion for 68 years, passed away last week.
The Days of ’76 continues on Friday with the 3rd PRCA rodeo performance (7 p.m.).