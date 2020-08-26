South Dakota's Noem to appear at RNC as virus cases rise

“We need more women out there,” said Sarah Chamberlain, a GOP strategist who said Noem has recently come up in focus groups of female voters. “She’s young, she’s intelligent, she’s aggressive. They like that.”

Noem, 48, has angled for increased attention from Trump since shortly after taking office as South Dakota's first female governor in 2019. But before the pandemic, her most eye-catching move was an anti-drug campaign with a tagline — “Meth. We’re On It" — that was savaged by social media.

The pandemic gave her the opportunity to distinguish herself on a national stage. Governing from one of the most sparsely populated states in the country, Noem has championed a hands-off approach to the crisis and made it clear that she believes the dangers of the virus are not as bad as feared.

“I had never seen a situation where people were so gripped by fear and that what we really needed was information in people's hands and give them the opportunity to make the best decision for their family,” she said in a July interview on the podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show.”