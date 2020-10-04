Southern Hills to host State A boys tourney

"If the weather does what we expect on Monday, it will neutralize the field a little bit and that could help us," he said. "I'm excited to watch our guys compete and see what God has in store for us."

Christensen got off to a little it of a slow start as the Little Wound program didn't start when the other teams began the season. He has played the last month or so and won last week's Region 4A title in Hot Springs with a 73, 10 strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

"Lance will have an opportunity to defend his individual state championship," Shaw said. "He knows the course and knows what it takes mentally to reach his goal."

Team-wise, Shaw said that Sioux Falls Christian, Chamberlain, Aberdeen Roncalli, Tea Area and Dakota Valley will likely be the teams to beat.

Shaw added that this year will come down to most team's No. 4 or No. 5 players having a great day.

"It's going to be fun to see it shake out," he said. "Sometimes our elevation changes and weather can shake things up. I have a feeling this year will be very close and intense in the final three holes."

The tournament begins both days at 9 a.m.

Class AA Tournament in Sioux Falls