Southern Hills to host State A boys tourney

The Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs is back as host to a state tournament, this time with the Class A State Boys Tournament, which runs Monday and Tuesday.
This will be the sixth Class A state tournament (boys or girls) for the South Hills Golf Course. The last state tournament was in the spring of 2016 with the girls' comeptition.
The tournament will also give Little Wound's Lance Christensen Jr., an opportunity to defend his state title after a preseason of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Thomas More coach Andy Shaw, whose team won the 4A regional last week on the same course, said his golfers are excited about playing close to home.
Shaw said that Hot Springs coach David Merrill and the Southern Hills Golf Course are always about putting student-athletes first.
"Their clubhouse sets the tone for all participants," Shaw said. "The course is in great shape, fair and challenging, and I think the champion this year will be determined in the final three holes; who plays smart on No. 16, who will take advantage of No. 17 and who will hold it together on No. 18."
As far as his Cavaliers go, Shaw said they have identified a few places where they can improve to have a chance to place in the Top 6, which was their focus this past week in practice.
"If the weather does what we expect on Monday, it will neutralize the field a little bit and that could help us," he said. "I'm excited to watch our guys compete and see what God has in store for us."
Christensen got off to a little it of a slow start as the Little Wound program didn't start when the other teams began the season. He has played the last month or so and won last week's Region 4A title in Hot Springs with a 73, 10 strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.
"Lance will have an opportunity to defend his individual state championship," Shaw said. "He knows the course and knows what it takes mentally to reach his goal."
Team-wise, Shaw said that Sioux Falls Christian, Chamberlain, Aberdeen Roncalli, Tea Area and Dakota Valley will likely be the teams to beat.
Shaw added that this year will come down to most team's No. 4 or No. 5 players having a great day.
"It's going to be fun to see it shake out," he said. "Sometimes our elevation changes and weather can shake things up. I have a feeling this year will be very close and intense in the final three holes."
The tournament begins both days at 9 a.m.
Class AA Tournament in Sioux Falls
The Class AA state boys' golfers will spend the next two days at the Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Action tees off both days at 8 a.m. MDT.
Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central and Spearfish will field some golfers looking to contend as all-state performers.
Among the top golfers include the Raiders Jonah Swartz and Jackson Swartz Central's Alex Duran and Seith Stock and Spearfish's Sam Grout.
