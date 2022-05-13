Spearfish boys repeat as BHC champs; Spearfish, Custer tie for girls title

BOX ELDER — The Spearfish boys continued an impressive track and field season with a second straight Black Hills Conference championship Friday at Patriot Stadium.

The Spartans hoisted the trophy with 162 points ahead of No. 2 Sturgis Brown with 139.5 points, No. 3 Custer with 97 points, No. 4 Douglas with 90.5 points, No. 5 St. Thomas More with 65 points, No. 6 Belle Fourche with 48 points, No. 7 Hill City and Hot Springs with 43 points and No. 9 Rapid City Christian and Lead Deadwood with 23 points.

For Brayden Delahoyde the reality of Spearfish winning back-to-back conference titles sunk in as he watched his 4x400-meter teammate Evan Viergets round the final turn in the event.

“Right there at the end when we started to come around the back stretch it kind of became real that we were going to win it back to back,” Delahoyde said.

The sophomore’s 4x100 team finished at 3 minutes and 39.5 seconds, behind Custer’s 3:37.18. Delahoyde also competed in the high jump and won convincingly at 6 feet, 5 inches, two inches off of his personal record and six inches better than the second place jumper.

“For the boys, the amount of hard work and dedication we all put in every single day, it’s just that token that we all really wanted to see,” he said.

Spearfish head coach Aaron Nida left the track pleased with his team’s performance against quality competition.

“The kids competed well and our depth and talent were able to beat some really good teams,” Nida said. “It was not an easy victory because Custer and Sturgis both have really solid programs and it makes it that much better to compete at that high of a level.”

Spearfish boys winners included Delahoyde in the high jump, Jaden Guthmiller in the 200 at 22.61 seconds, Keenan Urdiales in the 800 at 2:04.63, Urdiales with a meet record at 4:20.05 in the 1600, Urdiales in the 3200 at 10:16.37, the 4x100 relay team at 43.66 seconds and the 4x200 relay team at 1:33.79.

Other area winners included:

Custer’s Blake Boyster with personal records in the 100 at 10.84 and in the 400 at 49.28,

Sturgis’ Aidan Hedderman in the 100 hurdles at 15.12,

Hot Springs’ Warren Russel in the 300 hurdles at 44.57,

The Custer 4x400 relay team at 3:37.18,

The Custer 4x800 relay team at 8:38.78,

The Hill City sprint medley relay team at 3:52,

Douglas’ Jason Maciejczak in shot put at 58 feet, 6 inches and in the discus at 163 feet, 2 inches,

Sturgis’ Konner Berndt in javelin at 136 feet, 10 inches,

Rapid City Christian’s Chase Maher with a personal record in pole vault at 15 feet,

Belle Fourche’s Aiden Giffin in long jump at 21 feet, 10.5 inches and

St. Thomas More’s Ethan Burnett in the triple jump at 42 feet, 5.5 inches.

Spearfish, Custer tie for girls title

At the conclusion of the meet Friday, the officials initially awarded the Spearfish girls with the BHC championship trophy before a recalculation revealed a tie with Custer.

The first set of standings included javelin, an event sanctioned only in the Class AA level, which did not count towards team scores at the conference meet. After the confusion subsided, both teams received the opportunity to pose with the trophy as co-champions.

“I support that decision because we’re the only Class AA school here with javelin,” Nida said. “It would be an unfair advantage for us against the A and B schools. Maybe next year or the following year we’ll have javelin for scoring at conference”

Custer head coach Karen Karim enjoyed watching her team rally around a common goal and particularly enjoyed seeing the girls finish on top.

“I think they came through well,” Karim said. “There is no way a meet is going to go by perfectly, so you look and say ‘oh gosh what about this event or this event.’ But really as a group they came together and performed really well today so I’m excited to have that opportunity to share a conference trophy.”

Custer and Spearfish tied for first at 164 points followed by No. 3 Sturgis at 130.5 points, No. 4 Belle Fourche at 60 points, No. 5 Hill City at 49 points, No. 6 Hot Springs at 42 points, No. 7 Red Cloud at 36 points, No. 8 Douglas at 30 points, No. 9 St. Thomas More at 27 points, No. 10 Rapid City Christian at 21 points and No. 11 Lead-Deadwood at 16.5 points.

Spearfish wins included Peyton VanDest in the 3200 at 11:31.04, Anna Hoffman in the 100 hurdles at 15.97 seconds and in the 300 hurdles at 48.57 seconds, the 4x400 relay team at 4:09.05, the 4x800 relay team at 10:02.17, Sophy Spraitz in the javelin at 93 feet, 9 inches, Avery Kirk in the high jump at 5 feet, Gretchen Adamski in the pole vault at 10 feet and Sofie Guthmiller in the long jump at 16 feet, 8.75 inches.

Custer wins included Jordyn Larsen in the 100 at 12.6 seconds, Josey Wahlstron in the 200 at 27.2 seconds and in the 400 at 1:00.01, the sprint medley relay team at 4:23.02 and Kellyn Kortemeyer in shot put at 43 feet, 10 inches and in discus at 140 feet, 5 inches.

Other area wins included Sturgis’ Iris Zylstra in the 800 at 2:27.25, Red Cloud’s Jade Ecoffey in the 1600 at 5:13.29, Belle Fourche’s 4x100 relay team at 50.85 seconds, Sturgis’ 4x200 relay team at 1:47.19 and Belle Fourche’s Mataya Ward in triple jump at 34 feet, 7.75 inches.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.