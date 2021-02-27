Spearfish boys shake up standings after surprise comeback win over Stevens

Christensen earned five points on an 11-0 run to open the contest for Stevens. A one-handed jam by Goldy and a 3-pointer from Haefs made it 19-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Haefs drilled a pair of 3s from several feet beyond the line as his squad converted 7 of 9 attempts from deep in the first half and seemed prime to run away with a victory up 37-22 before halftime. Lemer’s euro step layup in the waning seconds gave the Raiders their largest lead of the afternoon, 39-22, at intermission.

“When we go into the locker room, our boys write down three things we need to improve on and three things that we did well, and it is always spot on with what the coaching staff sees and has to talk about,” Skoglund said. “Our guys are locked in, and that’s the biggest compliment I can give them.”

That list of improvements proved effective as Spearfish dropped five 3s in the third quarter and outscored Stevens 23-10. Teysean Eaglestaff, Seth Hamilton and Wood connected from beyond the arc on three straight possessions to cut their deficit to single digits, 42-36, midway through the period. The Spartans also grabbed seven of the final nine points in the frame to make it 49-45 heading into the fourth.