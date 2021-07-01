Spearfish falls twice to Sheridan Troopers

The first inning did in Spearfish Post 164, as the Sheridan Troopers gained a doubleheader sweep Thursday night in Sheridan.
The Troopers scored three runs in the bottom of the first in the opener for a tough 3-2 win, before scoring eight times in the second game first inning and went on to win 17-7.
You take the first inning away in the two games and both teams scored nine runs.
Spearfish scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to make the first game tight, but couldn't quite get over the hump. Ty Sieber led the way with two hits and one RBI and Brady Hartwig knocked in the other run. Hartwig was the tough-luck loser on the mound, giving up just six hits and the three runs in six innings.
In the second game, Post 164 scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fifth. Sieber had three hits and one RBI, while David Keller knocked in a pair of runs. Aiden Haught, Kaiden Feyereisen, Alec Sundsted and Cody Chapman all knocked in one run.
The two losses drop Spearfish to 23-25 and Post 164 hosts the Bill Hughes Tournament this weekend.
Sunfish hold off Sasquatch
The Sioux Falls Sunfish scratched out one win in the initial three-game series between the two South Dakota Expedition League teams, scoring eight runs in the third inning for a 10-5 win in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls led 9-0 before Spearfish scored one run in the seventh, three in the eighth and one in the ninth to eventually cut the lead in half.
Seth Surrett paced the Sasquatch with three hits, while Nicky Winterstein added two hits and one RBI. Charles McAdoo knocked in two runs and Ben Parker one run for Spearfish.
The Sasquatch, 0-1 in the second half of the Expedition League season and 21-10 overall, return to action Saturday night at the Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters.