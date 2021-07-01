Spearfish falls twice to Sheridan Troopers

The first inning did in Spearfish Post 164, as the Sheridan Troopers gained a doubleheader sweep Thursday night in Sheridan.

The Troopers scored three runs in the bottom of the first in the opener for a tough 3-2 win, before scoring eight times in the second game first inning and went on to win 17-7.

You take the first inning away in the two games and both teams scored nine runs.

Spearfish scored single runs in the third and fifth innings to make the first game tight, but couldn't quite get over the hump. Ty Sieber led the way with two hits and one RBI and Brady Hartwig knocked in the other run. Hartwig was the tough-luck loser on the mound, giving up just six hits and the three runs in six innings.

In the second game, Post 164 scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fifth. Sieber had three hits and one RBI, while David Keller knocked in a pair of runs. Aiden Haught, Kaiden Feyereisen, Alec Sundsted and Cody Chapman all knocked in one run.

The two losses drop Spearfish to 23-25 and Post 164 hosts the Bill Hughes Tournament this weekend.

