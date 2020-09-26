Spearfish gets past Central 2-1 in Cobblers’ regular season finale

Central had two more corners and a set piece in the first 12 minutes of the second half, resulting in a shot on goal and two clears, before one of Spearfish’s two second-half shots that landed on target found its way into the net after a blistering shot by Kiara Hunsley from outside the box in the 62nd minute to put the Spartans up 2-0.

The Cobblers were unsuccessful on two more attempts at goal before Kylea Becker tallied a score on a penalty kick in the 79th minute to make it a one-score game. Keyera Harmon made a last-ditch effort to level the match on a deep shot attempt, which sailed over the crossbar.

Raven Colaiacovo finished with 15 saves for Spearfish.

“The past few games haven’t been (against) the hardest teams that we’ve played, so we knew that we had to go in strong,” Colaiacovo said. “Our next few teams are the hardest, and it all comes down to playoffs, so I’ve got to stay strong for my team and I’ve got to keep working on saving goals and doing what I can do to keep going.”

Central ended with 16 of 25 shots on goal and currently sits at No. 6 in the Class AA standings.