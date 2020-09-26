Spearfish gets past Central 2-1 in Cobblers’ regular season finale

Rapid City Central held possession, completed passes and outshot Spearfish, but it was the Spartans who made their shots count.
Behind goals in each half and a vigilant defensive performance, Spearfish grabbed a 2-1 victory over the Cobblers in Class AA girls soccer Saturday at Sioux Park.
“We just capitalized on the small things; putting passes together and finishing when it really mattered,” Spartans head coach Katrina Huft said.
Spearfish (9-3-0) fought off five corner kicks and a pair of set pieces from Central (6-2-3) in the contest’s opening 30 minutes until Hanna Bjorkman got herself a one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper and finished at the net to put the Spartans up 1-0 in the 31st minute.
The Cobblers, playing in their regular season finale, earned two potential game-tying scoring opportunities in the final four minutes of the first half but both shots were easily stopped. Central put 9 of 12 shots on goal before halftime, while Spearfish went 5-for-5.
“Spearfish played a good game, but I credit our team with giving them the game,” Cobblers head coach Mark Morgan said. “We played poorly from whistle to whistle. We did outshoot them, but they were not quality shots. It was a lot of weak, soft, off-footed shots, and most of them didn’t have a prayer of getting there.”
Central had two more corners and a set piece in the first 12 minutes of the second half, resulting in a shot on goal and two clears, before one of Spearfish’s two second-half shots that landed on target found its way into the net after a blistering shot by Kiara Hunsley from outside the box in the 62nd minute to put the Spartans up 2-0.
The Cobblers were unsuccessful on two more attempts at goal before Kylea Becker tallied a score on a penalty kick in the 79th minute to make it a one-score game. Keyera Harmon made a last-ditch effort to level the match on a deep shot attempt, which sailed over the crossbar.
Raven Colaiacovo finished with 15 saves for Spearfish.
“The past few games haven’t been (against) the hardest teams that we’ve played, so we knew that we had to go in strong,” Colaiacovo said. “Our next few teams are the hardest, and it all comes down to playoffs, so I’ve got to stay strong for my team and I’ve got to keep working on saving goals and doing what I can do to keep going.”
Central ended with 16 of 25 shots on goal and currently sits at No. 6 in the Class AA standings.
“It was just an abnormal game. Normally we have quality shots,” Morgan said. “We have power behind them, we place them better, we put a lot of practice into and today it was like no matter what we did, when it came to shot quality, there just was none today.”
Spearfish put seven shots on target out of nine total, is currently ninth in the AA standings and will wrap up its regular season with back-to-back road contests against Rapid City Stevens Tuesday and Sturgis Brown Thursday.
“Central’s a good team,” Huft said. “They’re strong, they’re fast, so to keep our defensive line and our defensive unit as one was really important for today’s game."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!