Spearfish gets QB back from injury, looks to continue program turnaround

SPEARFISH — At one point during Thursday morning’s practice, when Spearfish was running through plays with its first-team offense, Seth Hamilton launched a high arching pass over the defense, down the right sideline of the team’s practice field. Brayden Delahoyde, all 6 feet and 4 inches of him, reached up and plucked the ball out of the air. No defender had a chance at it.

It’s the kind of connection the Spartans are hoping to execute often this season as they try to build off a monumental 2021 where they snapped a 25-game losing streak and won more games than they had in the five previous years combined.

“We’re happy with four wins, but in another sense we’re not,” said head coach Dalton Wademan, who’s squad finished 4-5 in Class 11AA and ended one spot shy of a postseason berth. “We want more than four, we want to make a playoff run and go get that, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work, dedication, guys committed to taking those next steps.”

Wademan, a Black Hills State alumnus entering his third season at the helm, has led the turnaround of the Spearfish football program and hopes 2022 will be a continuation of the progress it’s making, but it’ll rely heavily on its returning players to keep it up after graduating 12 seniors in the spring.

Among them was lineman Pierce Miller and receiver/defensive back Peyton Millis, two Best of the West selections who signed to play at Chadron State.

“Big shoes to fill,” Wademan said. “We’ve got some young guys who are ready to step up, and it’s going to be fun to watch, especially at our skill positions.”

Hamilton returns at quarterback for the Spartans after missing all of last season due to a broken collarbone suffered during a preseason jamboree game. He underwent surgery and was able to play basketball in the winter.

“Last year was pretty difficult for me emotionally. It’s hard not playing the sport you love,” Hamilton said. “I think us as a team, we’re good enough to win a playoff game, honestly, and I think that’s the goal. We’ve got to get guys committed and have everyone working as hard as we can. I think it’s a good goal for us to just get a playoff win.”

The junior signal-caller will be pushed to retain his role, however, as senior Brady Hartwig, who spent time at QB last year, will battle him for the position. If not at quarterback, Hartwig will anchor a multifaceted running back corps that includes senior Bridger Niehaus and sophomore Hunter Walters.

“We’ve got a lot of skill at running back,” Wademan said. “We’ve got some guys who are ready to go, and it’s going to be fun to watch them compete.”

Delahoyde, the reigning Class AA high jump state champion, makes for a strong target for Hamilton, while junior Caden Langenfeld is also an option, among others.

“He’s different. He’s an athlete,” Hamilton said of Delahoyde. “We’ve got to get him the ball as much as we can, but we’ve also got a lot of other guys.”

Senior wideout Jaden Guthmiller, who filled in at QB after Hamilton’s injury and won the Class AA sprint double at the state track meet this spring, has not been at the Spartans’ practices and his status for the season is unknown.

Hartwig, an All-State player last year, will also be leading a defensive unit with senior Aiden Haught, two returning All-Black Hills Conference linebackers.

Wademan said it’ll be important for his squad to be hard-nosed in trying to keep opponents out of the end zone.

“Doing whatever they can to fly around and get that ball back for us,” he said. “Our defense is coming out strong and I’m excited to watch what our defense does this year.”

Among its regular season slate, Spearfish will be facing off with several Black Hills Conference foes in games that will serve as rematches of close finishes last season. Its season opener comes as a battle with St. Thomas More, which beat the Spartans 22-21 in overtime, while its regular season finale against Sturgis Brown serves as a rematch when the Spartans won 21-19 to snap their longtime losing skid, and a September meeting with Belle Fourche is a repeat matchup of the Spartans’ 28-21 victory.

Spearfish is trading 2021 opponents Huron and Custer — a 62-0 loss and 30-0 win, respectively — for Class 11AA playoff teams Brookings and Watertown. The Bobcats went 7-3 last year and the Arrows went 3-7.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get out there and play more 11AA. That’s what we want,” Wademan said. “We want to play the best teams in the state and we want to play in our class.”

Spearfish 2022 Season Schedule (Home games played at Lyle Hare Stadium)

Fri, Aug. 26 - at St. Thomas More

Fri, Sept. 2 - vs. Yankton*

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Douglas*

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Brookings*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Belle Fourche

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Mitchell*

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Tea Area*

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Watertown*

Thu, Oct. 20 - vs. Sturgis Brown*

*Class 11AA game