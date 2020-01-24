Spearfish girls hold off Sturgis

The Spearfish girls' basketball team made 11 of its 12 free throws in the fourth as they earned a hard-fought 50-45 victory over Sturgis Friday night in Sturgis.
Strurgis led most of the way, including a seven-point advantage at the half (21-14), before Spearfish outscored the Scoopers 21-17 in the fourth.
Stella Marcus paced the Spartans with 21 points, while Bella Reid finished with 12.
Kaylee Whatley led the way for Sturgis with 19 points and Sara Janz added 11.
Spearfish (4-7) will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Scoopers (2-7) take on Yankton in Ft. Pierre today at 3:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 45, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 25: After a competitive first half, the Knights pulled away to remain unbeaten with a win over the Cobblers Friday night in Sioux Falls.
O'Gorman took a 10-5 lead into the second quarter and held on to a 16-14 advantage at the half.
From there, the game belonged to the Knights as they outscored Central 18-7 in the third and put the game away in the fourth.
No other information was made available.
Rapid City Central (6-6) will finish the weekend when it takes on Sioux Falls Roosevelt today at noon.
JONES COUNTY 58, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 15: Jones County jumped out to a 23-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as it cruised past Sunshine Bible Academy on Friday.
Jadyn Jenson led the Coyotes with 16 points and seven boards, while Mallory Valburg chipped in with 12 points.
Bethany Konechne paced SBA with 10 rebounds and seven points.
Jones County (4-5) will host Kadoka Area on Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 57, WEST CENTRAL 48: The top-ranked Cavaliers remained unbeaten with the nine-point win over the Trojans Friday night in Hartford.
No other results were made available.
St. Thomas More, 11-0, returns home Tuesday when it hosts Spearfish.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 45, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 27: The No. 2 Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win over the Rough Riders Friday night in Sioux Falls.
No others results were made available.
Stevens, 11-0, will face top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman today at 11:30 a.m.
Boys Basketball
SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 51, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 31: The Knights outscored Central 17-4 in the second quarter as they picked up their seventh consecutive victory on Friday.
O'Gorman carried a narrow 11-7 advantage into the second, before jumping out to a 28-11 lead at the break.
The Knights led by 16 to open the fourth and Central was unable to get any closer.
Micah Swallow paced the Cobblers with 14 points.
Rapid City Central, 8-4, will look to get back on track today when it travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt for a 1:30 p.m. matchup.
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 72, RAPID CITY STEVENS 53: The Rough Riders pulled away in the second half and snapped the Raiders eight-game win streak with the win Friday night in Sioux Falls.
No other results were made available.
Stevens, 8-4, is at Sioux Falls O'Gorman today at 1 p.m. (MT).
High School Wrestling
Central goes 2-0 at East-West Duals
Rapid City Central had a good day to open the East-West Duals in Pierre as it earned a pair of victories on Friday.
The Cobblers opened the day with a 40-25 victory over Mitchell in a dual that included a 41-7 advantage for Central.
In their second dual of the day, the Cobblers used six consecutive pinfall victories to cruise to a 58-18 win over Yankton.
Spearfish went 0-2 on its first day in Pierre as it lost a 54-15 decision to Harrisburg, before losing 45-27 to Mitchell later in the day.
The East-West Duals will close out today starting at 9 a.m.