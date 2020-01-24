Spearfish girls hold off Sturgis

The Spearfish girls' basketball team made 11 of its 12 free throws in the fourth as they earned a hard-fought 50-45 victory over Sturgis Friday night in Sturgis.

Strurgis led most of the way, including a seven-point advantage at the half (21-14), before Spearfish outscored the Scoopers 21-17 in the fourth.

Stella Marcus paced the Spartans with 21 points, while Bella Reid finished with 12.

Kaylee Whatley led the way for Sturgis with 19 points and Sara Janz added 11.

Spearfish (4-7) will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while the Scoopers (2-7) take on Yankton in Ft. Pierre today at 3:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 45, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 25: After a competitive first half, the Knights pulled away to remain unbeaten with a win over the Cobblers Friday night in Sioux Falls.

O'Gorman took a 10-5 lead into the second quarter and held on to a 16-14 advantage at the half.

From there, the game belonged to the Knights as they outscored Central 18-7 in the third and put the game away in the fourth.

No other information was made available.