Spearfish girls win Hot Springs Invite

The Spearfish girls' golf team came away with the team title Thursday in the Hot Springs Invitational Thursday at the Southern Hills Golf Course.
The Spartans finished with an 18-hole score of 403, seven strokes ahead of host Hot Springs. St. Thomas More was third with a 436, followed by Lead-Deadwood at 516 and Custer at 530.
Alison Kennedy of Spearfish came away with the medalist honors with a 92, one stroke ahead of Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs. Emily Kandolin of St. Thomas More placed third with a 94, while Madi Rystrom of Lead-Deadwood was fourth with a 96, followed by Kali Lantis of Spearfish, also with a 96.
Ryan Horning of STM was sixth with a 101, followed by Allyson Kattke of Hot Springs with a 102, Cadence Kilmer of Spearfish with a 106, Tobi Carlow of Lakota Tech at 107 and Jessica Schroeder of Hot Springs at 107.
Up next is the Black Hills Conference Tournament in Spearfish Tuesday.
Raiders place fourth at Huron Invite
Sioux Falls O'Gorman came away with the team title Thursday at the Huron invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course
The Lady Knights finished with an 18-hole score of 320, five strokes ahead of Mitchell. Harrisburg was third with a 339, followed by Rapid City Stevens at 346, Huron at 347, Aberdeen Central at 348, Watertown at 365, Pierre at 385, and Brookings at 388. Rapid City Central also competed but didn't have enough players for a full team.
Harrisburg's Reese Jansa came away with the individual medalist honors with a 70, one stroke ahead of O'Gorman's Shannon McCormick. O'Gorman's Lauren Sutcliffe was third with a 73, followed by Masy Mock of Mitchell with a 74 and Tanna Phares of Stevens with a 76.
Also for the Raiders, Taylor Wit shot an 82, Lauren Knapp a 93, Holland Post a 95, Kamryn Shull a 97 and Reese Howard a 101.
Josie Farrier led Rapid City Central with a 123.
Central and Stevens get right back in action Friday at the Yankton Invitational.
Baseball
Gillette Riders get sweep of Scoopers
The Gillette American Legion baseball team rolled to a pair of wins over the Sturgis Scoopers Thursday night in Gillette, 7-1 and 11-1 in six innings.
In the first game the Riders scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings before Sturgis got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh.
Kaden Race led the Riders with two hits and two RBI, while Mason Drube added a pair of hits.
RJ Andrzejewski led the Scoopers with two hits and Kelton Olson knocked in their lone run.
In the second game, the Scoopers scored their lone run in the first inning but were shut out the rest of the way. Sturgis led 4-1 after three innings, but put the game away with two in the fourth, four in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Joseph Sturdevant led Gillette, 11-4, with two hits, while Cory Schilling drove home two runs.
David Anderson had both Sturgis hits and the lone RBI.
Sturgis, 8-9, is at Pierre for a pair of games Sunday.