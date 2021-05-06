Spearfish girls win Hot Springs Invite

Harrisburg's Reese Jansa came away with the individual medalist honors with a 70, one stroke ahead of O'Gorman's Shannon McCormick. O'Gorman's Lauren Sutcliffe was third with a 73, followed by Masy Mock of Mitchell with a 74 and Tanna Phares of Stevens with a 76.

Also for the Raiders, Taylor Wit shot an 82, Lauren Knapp a 93, Holland Post a 95, Kamryn Shull a 97 and Reese Howard a 101.

Josie Farrier led Rapid City Central with a 123.

Central and Stevens get right back in action Friday at the Yankton Invitational.

Baseball

Gillette Riders get sweep of Scoopers

The Gillette American Legion baseball team rolled to a pair of wins over the Sturgis Scoopers Thursday night in Gillette, 7-1 and 11-1 in six innings.

In the first game the Riders scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings before Sturgis got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh.

Kaden Race led the Riders with two hits and two RBI, while Mason Drube added a pair of hits.

RJ Andrzejewski led the Scoopers with two hits and Kelton Olson knocked in their lone run.