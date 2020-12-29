 Skip to main content
Spearfish goes 2-1 at Floyd Farrand
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

The Spearfish wrestling team finished 2-1 Tuesday at the 46th annual Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational in Sioux Falls.

The Spartans got past Sioux Falls Lincoln 42-36 and thumped Dakota Valley 54-24. Spearfish, however, fell to Milbank 42-30 in a match that was decided by two forfeits against Spearfish.

Josh Hoffman, at 113 pounds, and Bailey Badwound at 152, both had big days with three pin falls each for Spearfish.

In the girls' division, Taylor Graveman picked up two pin-fall wins for the Spartans as well.

Boys Basketball

CUSTER 68, VALENTINE, Neb. 43: The Wildcats rolled to the big win over the Badgers in the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic Tuesday in Chadron, Neb.

No other information was made available.

Custer, 3-1, faces Chadron Wednesday in the title game at 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

JONES COUNTY 67, CHESTER AREA 42: The Coyotes dominated the Flyers through the first three quarters at the Huron Holiday Classic Tuesday.

Jones County led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 54-30 going into the fourth.

Jaydn Jensen had a big game for Jones County with 27 points, followed by Mallory Valburg with 17 points and Jolie Dugan with 10 points.

Emery Larson led Chester Area with 14 points.

Jones County, 3-2, is at Gettysburg Wednesday to face Potter County.

JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 57, LYMAN 35: The Lady Vikings pulled away in the second half to stop the Raiders in the Huron Holiday Classic.

James Valley Christian led 31-20 at halftime and held the Raiders to just 15 second-half points.

Karilyn Wieting led James Valley Christian with 21 points, while Skyler Volmer paced Lyman with 16 points.

Lyman, 1-5, hosts Timber Lake Wednesday.

VALENTINE, Neb. 38, CUSTER 33: The Badgers held off the Wildcats during the Chadron Rotary Holiday classic Tuesday in Chadron, Neb.,

No other information was made available.

Custer, 1-3, continues in the tournament Wednesday against Hemminford, Neb.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

