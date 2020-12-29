Spearfish goes 2-1 at Floyd Farrand

The Spearfish wrestling team finished 2-1 Tuesday at the 46th annual Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational in Sioux Falls.

The Spartans got past Sioux Falls Lincoln 42-36 and thumped Dakota Valley 54-24. Spearfish, however, fell to Milbank 42-30 in a match that was decided by two forfeits against Spearfish.

Josh Hoffman, at 113 pounds, and Bailey Badwound at 152, both had big days with three pin falls each for Spearfish.

In the girls' division, Taylor Graveman picked up two pin-fall wins for the Spartans as well.

Boys Basketball

CUSTER 68, VALENTINE, Neb. 43: The Wildcats rolled to the big win over the Badgers in the Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic Tuesday in Chadron, Neb.

No other information was made available.

Custer, 3-1, faces Chadron Wednesday in the title game at 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

JONES COUNTY 67, CHESTER AREA 42: The Coyotes dominated the Flyers through the first three quarters at the Huron Holiday Classic Tuesday.