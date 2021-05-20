Spearfish hires former BHSU standout Barrie as girls basketball coach

Dakota Barrie was named the new head coach of the Spearfish girls basketball team on Wednesday.

Barrie, orginally from Mountain Home, Idaho, was a member of the Black Hills State University women's basketball team through 2015 before serving as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt girls team, which went 8-12 this past season.

"This is a great hire for Spearfish and the girls basketball program," Athletic Director Stephanie Ornelas said. "We want to compete and succeed with the Sioux Falls/Metro area schools, and to hire a coach that has seen it first-hand is a great opportunity for all our programs"

Barrie replaces Eric Lappe, who resigned following the end of this season. The Spartans went 7-13 and lost in their SoDak 16 game.

