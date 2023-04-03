A Spearfish man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for trying to receive child pornography in August 2021 after he was caught in a law enforcement sting.

About two dozen people sat in the federal courthouse in Rapid City to support 54-year-old Anthony Kemp at his sentencing hearing.

"This is alcohol at it's worst," Kemp's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor told the court, also noting the change he's seen in Kemp during the more than 500 meetings he's attended with the group.

Kemp acknowledged the role of alcohol and addiction in his life, but said, "I am not using it as an excuse."

"I accept full responsibility. I committed this crime," Kemp told U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken through tears before the judge sentenced him to five years in prison with five years of supervised release, the mandatory minimum.

Kemp will also have to pay a standard $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund ordered in every federal felony case and $4,000 assessment per the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Viken waived any interest Kemp might accrue while in prison.

Kemp told the court he's not the same person he was when he was arrested thanks to his new-found faith in God, and he hopes to help others in prison.

Kemp is one of nine men arrested during a sting operation in 2021 during the Sturgis motorcycle rally. The sting is an annual routine collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement. Agents pose as children and communicate with potential predators.

The factual basis statement Kemp signed when he pleaded guilty said he messaged with Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Lawrence Propes, who posed as a 15-year-old girl.

The conversation began at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2021 on an online messaging app. The conversation moved to text and Propes told Kemp "she" was only 15 years old.

"After that, Kemp engaged in a sexually driven conversation with the undercover minor," the document stated.

The conversation included Kemp asking if the persona had gone through puberty.

He continued to message the agent the next day and agreed to meet in Rapid City, where he was instead met by law enforcement and arrested.

A federal grand jury indicted Kemp with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and attempted receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography in December 2022, and the government agreed to drop the other two charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken said the stings are designed to catch people before a real child is affected, "because there's so much damage done to real kids."

Despite the crime, Viken said he has "no doubt" Kemp won't commit the crime again.

"It's very positive to see the support you have," Viken said, referencing the people in the courtroom as well as 11 letters from people who know Kemp.

"You are dearly loved and supported by family and community," Viken said.

Kemp is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence.