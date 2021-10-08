Spearfish picks up 3rd win in 4 games, beating Douglas 24-6

“We’re beat up. We’ve got 10 guys out right now,” Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak said. “The positive of being banged up is guys are stepping up and playing, we’ve just still got to get some more leadership skills for some of the guys to make sure that they’re not making those silly mistakes at crucial times.”

Spearfish got on the board in the first quarter following a Caden Langenfeld interception. Just three plays laer, Guthmiller rolled out of the pocket and found Bridger Niehaus in the end zone for a 6-yard score.

Langenfeld then got in the end zone himself in the second quarter when he capped off a nine-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Spartans were driving again before halftime, but a Guthmiller pick by DeWitt with over two minutes to play helped keep it a two-possession game at the midway point.

“He did well. He led us and came up clutch when we needed him,” Wademan said of Guthmiller. “We’ll go back to work and watch some film and see where we need to read things a little differently. A couple of those we would’ve liked for him to tuck and go, and we’ll talk about that and we’ll be just fine.”