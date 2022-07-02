Spearfish Post 164 beaten by Aberdeen to wrap up Rushmore Classic

Aberdeen Post 24 scored four runs in the top of the second inning and ran away with a 7-1 victory over Spearfish Post 164 to wrap up the Rushmore Classic on Saturday morning at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Carter Lyon recorded the only multi-hit performance of the game for Spearfish (9-31), which finished the three-day tournament with a 1-3 record, by going 2 for 3. Ty Sieber and Hogan Tystad tallied the other two hits, while Brady Hartwig scored the lone run and Cody Chapman picked up the only RBI.

Starting pitcher Kaidon Feyereisen lasted 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs (all earned) on nine hits while walking four and striking out two. Conner Comer tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, giving up just one hit without a walk and striking out one.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0