Spearfish Post 164 blown out by Sheridan

Kaidon Feyereisen recorded the only multi-hit performance of the game for Spearfish (13-35 overall, 5-19 in South Dakota), going 2 for 3 with a double and scoring his team's lone run. Hogan Tystad also picked up a double and earned the lone RBI in a game that was played in its entirety.

Tystad also served as the starting pitcher and lasted 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout. Feyereisen entered in relief and gave up five runs on four hits without recording an out, followed by Noah Mollman, who allowed five runs on two hits in 1 1/3, Cody Chapman, who gave up three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 and Aiden Haught, who threw the final 2/3 innings without allowing a run.