Spearfish’s Pierce Miller signs with Chadron St. football to play for Jay Long

Pierce Miller is another indication of the turnaround the Spearfish High School football program continues to build upon.

On Dec. 22, the senior offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Chadron State College, becoming the second Spartans player to ink with a D-II program in as many years under head coach Dalton Wademan.

“It feels great. I feel like it’s been a longtime coming,” Miller said. “It’s been a goal of mine forever to go to college and play college football.”

Miller, who transferred to Spearfish High ahead of the 2021-22 school year after moving to the Black Hills from Princeton, Illinois, said his father was a football coach for several years and had knowledge of the recruiting process he could share. He ultimately landed on Chadron State for the chance to play and compete under renowned head coach Jay Long.

“They’ve got a great thing going down in Chadron,” he said. “They’ve proven what they can do, and I want to be a part of that.”

Wademan understands that desire as he, a former offensive lineman himself, played for Long during his tenure at Black Hills State. Long led the Yellow Jackets from 2009-2012 before taking over the Eagles.

“To see Pierce be able to go play for Coach Long, it’s awesome because Coach Long was the reason I came to (Black Hills State) and I know the kind of coach he is,” Wademan said.

Miller was a member of a Spearfish squad that snapped a 25-game losing streak in October, the longest active streak in South Dakota, won four games for the first time since 2016 and nearly earned a postseason berth in Class 11AA.

His signing is a further indication of the growth of the Spartans football program since Wademann took over in 2019 and places student-athletes can reach by joining it. Derek Webster signed with Minnesota State - Mankato as a kicker and punter last year.

“It shows that Coach Wademan has a great thing going here. He’s really doing some great things,” Miller said. “I think what he’s instilling is great, and ultimately that’s why I came to Spearfish.”

Wademan said Miller was the quintessential Spearfish football player.

“He’s a great kid and what we want Spartan football to be,” he said. “He epitomizes what we want our Spartan guys to be like; hard working, dedicated, and a top-character guy in and out of the classroom.”

Miller said he hopes to be an influence for future Spearfish football players looking to continue playing beyond high school.

“I hope that I can inspire a couple big guys on the team to aspire to get to the next level and that they can truly get there,” he said. “They just need a little push, and I think I can get them there through this.”

