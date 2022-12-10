Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman dominates RC Invite; Sturgis boys’ motto pays off

Spearfish’s Taylor Graveman cleaned up at the Rapid City Invite this weekend.

The 142-pound wrestler left the tournament Saturday with the Dave Walz Memorial Award, marking the most valuable girls wrestler and the top spot in her individual bracket Saturday at Summit Area.

At the end of the day though, Graveman said she was just happy to be returning to the sport.

“It feels good to be back on the mat,” she said. “It’s just a grind and I love the feeling. I'm happy and proud of it. There are still some little improvements I need to make, but those are always there.”

The Rapid City Invite draws stiff competition from across the region, but Graveman cruised to the top of the podium.

Graveman won all five of her matches by pin and only advanced to the second period once. Her five pins came at 9 seconds, 16 seconds, 35 seconds, 3 minutes 32 seconds and 1:48.

Spearfish head coach Joel Martin said the national tournaments are where the senior cuts her teeth.

“We've seen most of these girls here before and this is always a tough tournament,” Martin said. “We always say it's usually a little tougher than the state tournament and the girls' side is getting there. We'll just keep going. We're going to Greeley, Colorado next week and that's going to be a little bit of a test for us.”

Lead Deadwood’s Trinity Zopp claimed the top spot at 154 pounds on the girls side.

The Golddiggers junior cruised to the semifinals with a pair of pins at 56 seconds and 3:44 before facing a stiff test against Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Ali Bissell.

Zopp held on to secure a sudden victory to claim a 5-3 win over Bissell in overtime. In the title match, Zopp returned to form with a pin at 1:47 against Bismark’s Lexi Beckler.

“This will be very helpful,” she said. “Hopefully I have a good year and take another state title.”

Lemmon/McIntosh’s Quinn Butler claimed the girls championship at 120 pounds over a familiar foe; Sturgis’ Brooklyn Baird.

“I just thought about it because I've wrestled her before and I've been there before,” Butler said. “So I thought I could do it.”

The Cowgirls freshman advanced to the final via three first-period pins and a forfeit. Butler capitalized on the opportunity with a 9-1 major decision victory over Baird.

“It was a good controlled match, in a matchup that we received before a couple times last year, so you knew what to expect,” Lemmon/McIntosh assistant coach Jack Anderson said. “Quinn did her job, kept everything under control and just took care of business.”

Girls Team Standings

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs – 223

2. Bismarck – 161

3. Spearfish – 139

4. Rapid City Stevens – 98

5. Harrisburg – 94

Sturgis boys' team motto pays off

The conditioning of the Sturgis Brown boys made itself evident in two of the final matches of the Rapid City Invitational on Saturday at Summit Arena.

Reese Jacobs and Aiden Werlinger grinded out a pair of championship wins at 182 and 195 pounds, respectively. Both wins came by decision and both wrestlers left their opponents gassed when the final whistle blew.

“The motto is to take them to deep water and drown them,” Werlinger said after his win. “That’s how we work and it works good.”

Werlinger defeated Harrisburg’s Jack Detert in a 9-4 decision to claim his title. The Scoopers junior won his first match by pin at 1:22 and claimed his other two with a 6-0 decision and a 9-1 major decision.

Jacobs swept the 182 bracket with a pair of tech falls, a 9-6 decision, a 12-0 decision and a 3-1 decision win in the title match against Winner Area’s Jack Kruger.

“When you get two good kids and everything's pretty even, it comes down to cardio,” Sturgis head coach Mike Abell said. “Yeah, we say that we’ve got to drag them into deep waters but, we have to be willing to go there too.”

Sturgis finished second in the team score with 178.5 points, behind Pierre T.F. Riggs’ 196 points, despite missing wrestlers at 126, 138 and 145 pounds.

“You know, it was a long weekend, but I was glad to see good success,” Abell said. “Our girls and our JV had a good weekend too.”

The Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall Badlands Brawlers boys put together a solid showing in their return to the tournament, after a prolonged absence, thanks to Wall’s Blasius brothers.

Blair Blasius capped his first Rapid City Invitational championship at 152 pounds.

“This makes me feel pretty good about the rest of the year,” the senior said. “It's similar to State which is pretty cool because you kind of get the feel for the environment and you get to see how it's all going to play out on a big stage like this.”

He advanced to the semifinals with a bye and a pin at 1:47 before reaching the title match due to an injury. In the championship match he scratched out a 4-2 decision win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood’s Kale Crowser.

Two matches later, Burk Blasius claimed the 170 title with a 12-0 major decision victory on the same mat.

“Me and my brother Blair have been drilling partners and wrestled with each other for a long time,” Burk Blasius said. “This is his senior year and obviously my junior year, and the first time coming to the Rapid city Invite and both of us win. It feels pretty cool.”

On Friday, Burk Blasius won his first match with a 12-3 major decision, his second with a pin at 1:15 and his third with an 8-3 decision to reach the semis.

Saturday he won his opening match with an 8-3 decision and defeated Bismarck St. Mary‘s’ Jaxyn Richter with a 12-0 major decision to win the title.

Boys Team Standings

1. Pierre T.F. Riggs – 196

2. Sturgis Brown – 178.5

3. Watertown – 160.5

4. Thunder Basin – 149.5

5. Tea Area – 144