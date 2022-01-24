Spearfish Sasquatch announce 2022 schedule in new league

The Spearfish Sasquatch will play 57 games over two months this spring and summer as a member of the newly formed Independence League Baseball Association, the organization announced Monday.

“The day the schedule is released is a very exciting day for any team," Sasquatch owner and general manager Eric Schmidt said in a press release. “We look forward to this day and the opportunity to finally share our summer plans with all of our fans. There is a ton of work put in behind the scenes between the league and the teams to make this all come together."

The Sasquatch, along with six other teams, left the Expedition League following the conclusion of the 2021 season amid issues with GM Steven Wagner and formed the Independence League Baseball Association in November.

Ten teams will compete in the collegiate wood bat league. The Sasquatch will play 30 home games and 27 road games beginning May 27 and ending July 30. A Fourth of July contest will also take place, as well as a weeklong postseason in August to determine a champion.

