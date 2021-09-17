Spearfish stuns Sturgis to snap 25-game losing streak

STURGIS — Peyton Millis made the final play that led to mass sighs of relief, jubilant celebration, and put the Spearfish football team back in the win column for the first time in nearly three years.
On a Hail Mary pass as time expired, Millis tracked down the in-flight ball and hauled in the interception amongst a crowd of players that had ensued on the final throw of the game.
“I knew I was just going to run over there and come up on it,” Millis said. “When it was in the air I wanted to make sure I was going to catch it first because you can get a little anxious when you get up there, but once I caught it it was a total relief.”
It was the game-saving, or game-winning, play that secured a 21-19 victory for the Spartans, who knocked off Sturgis on Friday at Woodle Field to snap a 25-game losing streak, the longest in South Dakota.
“They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do,” Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan said. “They’ve busted their tails and it paid off tonight, and I’m so happy for these kids.”
Bridger Niehaus ran for 108 yards on 21 carries for the Spartans (1-3), while quarterback Jaden Guthmiller, who started preseason as a wide receiver, completed 14 of 20 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown and picked up 45 yards on the ground. Millis also collected seven receptions for 124 yards.
Owen Cass went 14 of 17 for the Scoopers (0-4) for 231 yards with one touchdown and two picks, while Konner Berndt earned 48 rushing yards on 14 carries and caught three passes for 40 yards.
“Spearfish played hard,” Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said. “They wanted it more, they were more motivated than we were, so hats off to Coach Wademan and his staff for being prepared. Our guys just weren’t hungry enough.”
Defense won it for the Spartans, who were held scoreless in the second half but held off several charges from the Scoopers, including holding them to a pair of field goals and getting a huge 2-point stop to avoid a tie game.
Spearfish raised eyebrows in the first quarter when it took the opening drive 93 yards to the end zone on 11 plays, finishing it off with a 2-yard QB keeper by Guthmiller, who then jumped a route on defense on Sturgis’ first possession and intercepted a third-down pass in enemy territory.
His squad failed to take advantage of the turnover, however, and were forced to punt. The Scoopers answered with a 9-yard keeper by Cass to get on the board and even the score 7-7 in the waning seconds of the first frame.
Like the first quarter, the Spartans began the second with a scoring drive, highlighted by a 19-yard run from Guthmiller, before Niehaus took it in from 12 yards out with 10:39 to play before halftime.
They added another before the break, as Guthmiller rolled out right on a second-and-goal play and found Brayden Delahoyde in the end zone to give Spearfish a 21-7 advantage.
“He came out and he put the team on his back on offense and controlled that offensive huddle and he was a leader out there,” Wademan said of Guthmiller. “He put in a lot of extra work to get where he is, and I’m excited to see him grow from here.”
Sturgis, off the heels of an onside kick recovery, moved the ball down a short field, attempting to score before halftime. It picked up a first-and-goal at the opposing 11-yard line before a lost fumble on a running back’s first carry ended the charge.
“We can’t take any team for granted, and maybe we thought we were going to show up here today and execute,” Koletzky said. “And that’s not the way it works.”
The Scoopers got the ball inside the 15 on back-to-back drives to open the second half but settled for field goals thanks to stops by the Spartans. A third-down pass at the 18 was halted 5 yards shy of the sticks, leading to a 32-yarder by Dominik Smith, and a third-and-goal throw from the 16 following a holding penalty was quelled 7 yards short of the goal line, leading to a 24-yarder by Smith to make it 21-13 with 2:15 left in the third.
Spearfish, which had been stopped short on fourth-and-one and was forced to punt on consecutive drives, saw its lead threatened when Cass scrambled on third-and-15 and slung a sidearm pass to Braden Temple, who broke multiple tackles en route to a 57-yard touchdown to make it a 2-point game. Cass looked to level the game with his legs on the ensuing 2-point attempt, but was wallopped by a Spartans pair short of the line to keep it at 21-19 with 9:15 remaining in regulation.
“Sturgis came out and had four in front and loaded the box up, and it gave our offense a little hiccup again,” Wademan said. “But we were lucky enough that in the first half we got our run game going and put up 21 points, and our defense came out and saved us.”
The lead was further threatened when a Spartans punt from their own 39 sailed straight up into the air, and the Scoopers took over at the 36. But nothing came of it when Cass was brought down on third-and-13, and his team punted with less than four minutes to play.
Thus came the clock game. Spearfish had taken a minute off the board before a crucial third-and-2 from the 40. Wademan elected to pass, and Guthmiller hit Caden Langfield on a gutsy throw for a 20-yard gain to keep the clock ticking. After a few more runs, Guthmiller took a sack on fourth-and-16 to turn the ball over on downs with 12.6 seconds left.
Cass’s first attempt, a checkdown, fell short, giving Sturgis one more try with six seconds to play. Wademan’s prevent defense, something Spearfish practices every week in case a game is on the line, worked to perfection.
“It feels so good,” Millis said. “We’ve been working so hard. Coach Wademan’s been with us every time and just preaching to keep working hard, it’ll come one day, and it just did.”
The win comes as the Spartans’ first since Oct. 5, 2018 and their first against the Scoopers in three meetings. They lost 47-0 and 41-7 in their two previous matchups. Wademan picked up his inaugural victory as a head coach.
“Tears of joy for everybody,” Guthmiller said. “It’s absolutely amazing. Everybody stepped up, played their role. It was great overall.”
Spearfish hosts Custer (0-4) on Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium, while Sturgis plays Rapid City Stevens (1-3) in the annual Rushmore Bowl at O’Harra Stadium.
