Spearfish, Sturgis fall in SoDak 16

Top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman had little trouble in downing No. 16 Spearfish in three sets Thursday in the Class AA SoDak 16 in Sioux Falls.

The Lady Knights rolled to a 25-13, 25-11 and 25-9 victory.

No other results were made available.

With the win, the Lady Knights, 23-0, move on to the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Brookings.

Spearfish closed its season at 8-16.

HURON 3, STURGIS 0: The No. 3 seed Tigers were in cruise control in two of the three sets to stop the No. 14 Scoopers in three Thursday night n the Class AA SoDak 16 in Huron.

The Tigers earned the 25-8, 25-21 and 25-12 win.

Huron, 16-4, moves on to the state tournament in Brookings beginning Thursday, while Sturgis closed its season at 8-16.

