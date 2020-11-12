Spearfish, Sturgis fall in SoDak 16

Top-ranked Sioux Falls O'Gorman had little trouble in downing No. 16 Spearfish in three sets Thursday in the Class AA SoDak 16 in Sioux Falls.
The Lady Knights rolled to a 25-13, 25-11 and 25-9 victory.
No other results were made available.
With the win, the Lady Knights, 23-0, move on to the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Brookings.
Spearfish closed its season at 8-16.
HURON 3, STURGIS 0: The No. 3 seed Tigers were in cruise control in two of the three sets to stop the No. 14 Scoopers in three Thursday night n the Class AA SoDak 16 in Huron.
The Tigers earned the 25-8, 25-21 and 25-12 win.
No other results were made available.
Huron, 16-4, moves on to the state tournament in Brookings beginning Thursday, while Sturgis closed its season at 8-16.
In the other AA SoDak 16 matches Thursday
Number two Watertown defeated No. 15 Yankton 25-11, 25-20 and 25-5; No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington downed No. 13 Sioux Falls Lincoln 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18; No. 5 Aberdeen Central went four sets to stop No. 12 Mitchell 25-14, 21-25, 25-5 and 25-12; No. 6 Brandon Valley toppled No. 11 Pierre, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22 and 25-15 and No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt downed No. 10 Brookings 26-24, 25-18 and 25-15.
No. 8 Harrisburg earned a COVID a forfeit win over No. 9 Rapid City Stevens, as it was announced on Wednesday.
