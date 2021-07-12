 Skip to main content
Spearfish, Sturgis split doubleheader
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Spearfish, Sturgis split doubleheader

Sturgis-320 Anderson (copy)

David Anderson of Sturgis Post 33 pitches against Rapid City Post 320 earlier this season.

 Richard Anderson / Journal Staff

Spearfish Post 164 topped Sturgis Post 33 in a close battle, 8-6, in Game 1, before Sturgis roared back and defeated Spearfish 12-5 in Game 2 for the doubleheader split Monday in Spearfish.

In Game 1, Ty Sieber hit a double and went 2 for 3 for Spearfish, collecting two RBIs and a run, while Carter Lyon went 2 for 3 with a run and two driven in and Brady Hartwig added two runs. Alec Sundsted earned the win on the mound, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking five in 6 2/3 innings and 106 pitches.

David Anderson notched a double for Sturgis, going 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Ridge Inhofer doubled and scored two runs.

In Game 2, Anderson went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, scoring twice and driving in two. Gage Murphy and Dawson Inhofer collected two hits apiece and each earned two runs and two RBIs, and Thor Sundstrom tallied three hits. Murphy also threw four scoreless innings on the bump, giving up one hits while fanning seven and walking two.

