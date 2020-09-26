Spearfish takes 3-1 victory over Central

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spearfish boys' soccer team proved on both sides of the ball why they are unbeaten in 2020.

The Spartans tallied a trio of goals and put up a flurry of shots in their 3-1 road victory over Rapid City Central Saturday at Sioux Park. They are now one win away from completing an undefeated regular season but will have to go through fellow unbeaten Rapid City Stevens.

“We’re doing well, the kids are staying strong and they have a lot of desire right now,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “They want to prove themselves to be a good team, and they’re doing that so far.”

After a couple of early shots to open the contest, the Spartans (12-0-0) got on the board in the 15th minute when Ashton Covell hauled in an attempted clear by the Cobblers (6-5-1) and scored to put his squad up 1-0.

Central managed just two shots on target in the first half, including a direct attempt on goal off a free kick in the 34th minute. The Cobblers were without one of their starting midfielders, who sat out the game while nursing an injury ahead of the playoffs, and a second midfielder was less than 100%.