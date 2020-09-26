Spearfish takes 3-1 victory over Central

The Spearfish boys' soccer team proved on both sides of the ball why they are unbeaten in 2020.
The Spartans tallied a trio of goals and put up a flurry of shots in their 3-1 road victory over Rapid City Central Saturday at Sioux Park. They are now one win away from completing an undefeated regular season but will have to go through fellow unbeaten Rapid City Stevens.
“We’re doing well, the kids are staying strong and they have a lot of desire right now,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “They want to prove themselves to be a good team, and they’re doing that so far.”
After a couple of early shots to open the contest, the Spartans (12-0-0) got on the board in the 15th minute when Ashton Covell hauled in an attempted clear by the Cobblers (6-5-1) and scored to put his squad up 1-0.
Central managed just two shots on target in the first half, including a direct attempt on goal off a free kick in the 34th minute. The Cobblers were without one of their starting midfielders, who sat out the game while nursing an injury ahead of the playoffs, and a second midfielder was less than 100%.
“We were under pressure a lot, played a lot of defense,” Central head coach Joe Sabrowski said. “We’re struggling to get the ball down the field, and that’s that connection to the midfield that makes it happen, so having those guys out really impacts our ability to generate the attack.”
Spearfish put 6 of 11 shots on goal in the first half and tallied their second goal 11 minutes into the second half when Lucas Rodgers corralled a ball, broke away from the defense and scored on an open look.
Later, in the 59th minute, a handball called in the box gave the Spartans a penalty kick, which Bridger Roberdeau took advantage of by slipping the ball into the right side of the net.
The Cobblers tallied their lone goal in the 79th minute when Landin Winter outran a defender and fired a shot into the left side of the net for the first goal allowed by the Spartans in six games and just the seventh as all season.
“(Spearfish is) a high-power, quick team. They brought a lot of pressure and physicality,” Sabrowski said. “(Hill’s) got a lot of older guys, more than I do, so that really presents challenges for a younger team. Playing with that pressure is hard.”
After taking on Stevens Tuesday at Sioux Park, Spearfish will finish its regular season on the road against Sturgis Brown, while Central concluded its regular season slate Saturday and will await a first-round playoff game at home or away.
