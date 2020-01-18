Spearfish takes first at BHC Tourney

High School Hockey

RUSHMORE 8, YANKTON 2: The Thunder had little trouble in its matchup with the Bucks on Saturday as it cruised to an easy win in Yankton.

Despite the final score, the Bucks took an early lead as Luke Schulz scored in the fourth minute of the opening period.

From there, the game belonged to the Thunder as they scored four straight goals, starting on a Seth Stock goal in the 12th minute of the first period.

Miles Retzer added a pair of goals in the opening minutes of the second, scoring on assists from Brayden Fine and Zeke Farlee in the second minute, before lighting the lamp on an assist from Ethan Ellender.

Derick Brown Jr. made it 4-1 with a goal in the seventh minute on assists from Stock and Kael Delzer.

After Schulz made it 4-2 with his second goal of the night, the Thunder went on another streak as Nathan Bender scored in the 12th minute and Brown Jr. added to it less than two minutes later.

Farlee extended Rushmore’s advantage to 7-2, before Brown Jr. completed the hat trick to close out the scoring in the ninth minute of regulation.

The Thunder (8-2-1) will play Yankton again today at 11 a.m.