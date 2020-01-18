Spearfish takes first at BHC Tourney

The Spearfish wrestling team took the top spot in the team standings at the Black Hills Conference Tournament in Spearfish on Saturday.
The Spartans earned their first place finish with 187 points, whole Belle Fourche was second with 157.5 and Lead-Deadwood was third with 135.
Following close behind was Custer with 133, while Hot Springs was fifth with 78.
St. Thomas More took sixth with 59.5, Hill City was seventh with 57, Douglas earned eighth with 34.5 and Red Cloud rounded out the team standings with 34.
Spearfish finished the tournament with six individual winners, led by Josh Hoffman, who defeated Kale Crowser of Douglas by decision (5-0) at 106 pounds.
Oakley Blakeman dropped Parker Noem of Custer by pin (50 seconds) at 132 pounds, Max Sailor pinned Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood at 138 pounds in three minutes, 58 seconds and Derek Webster defeated Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood by pine (1:16) at 182 pounds.
Elijah Zuniga defeated Teejay Atwood of Hot Springs due to injury stoppage at 195 pounds and Evan Hehr closed out the individual winners with a pinfall victory over Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs at 220 pounds.
Other winners include Braden Weiss of Hill City at 113 pounds, Pierce Sword of Custer (120), Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche (126), Chihaya Yamamoto of Red Cloud (145), Irail Griffin of Custer (152), Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs (160), Micaiah Grace of Custer (170) and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood (285).
High School Hockey
RUSHMORE 8, YANKTON 2: The Thunder had little trouble in its matchup with the Bucks on Saturday as it cruised to an easy win in Yankton.
Despite the final score, the Bucks took an early lead as Luke Schulz scored in the fourth minute of the opening period.
From there, the game belonged to the Thunder as they scored four straight goals, starting on a Seth Stock goal in the 12th minute of the first period.
Miles Retzer added a pair of goals in the opening minutes of the second, scoring on assists from Brayden Fine and Zeke Farlee in the second minute, before lighting the lamp on an assist from Ethan Ellender.
Derick Brown Jr. made it 4-1 with a goal in the seventh minute on assists from Stock and Kael Delzer.
After Schulz made it 4-2 with his second goal of the night, the Thunder went on another streak as Nathan Bender scored in the 12th minute and Brown Jr. added to it less than two minutes later.
Farlee extended Rushmore’s advantage to 7-2, before Brown Jr. completed the hat trick to close out the scoring in the ninth minute of regulation.
The Thunder (8-2-1) will play Yankton again today at 11 a.m.
Girls Basketball
RED CLOUD 58, SPEARFISH 25: Red Cloud jumped out to a 37-8 halftime to cruise past Spearfish on Saturday.
Stevi Fallis paced the Crusaders with 22 points, four assists and three steals, while Jordan Derby finished with 13 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Stella Marcus and Ashtyn Reiners finished with five points apiece to lead the Spartans.
Red Cloud (9-1) will play at Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, while Spearfish (2-7) hosts Hill City.
Boys Basketball
RED CLOUD 87, SPEARFISH 66: The Crusaders ran out to a 73-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter to drop the Spartans on Saturday.
Beau Donovan led Red Cloud with 27 points and five assists, while Jarron Big Horn chipped in with 20 points.
Wakiyan Catches Enemy added 10 points and 11 boards for the Crusaders.
John Nickles led Spearfish with 15 points and six rebounds.
Red Cloud (6-4) will play at Rapid City Christian on Tuesday, while the Spartans (4-5) host Hill City.
BELLE FOURCHE 67, WRIGHT, WYO., 12: The Broncs outscored Wright 25-1 in the second quarter to pick up an easy win on Saturday.
Kelby Olson paced Belle Fourche with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Aiden Giffin and Logan Goeders finished with 10 points apiece.
The Broncs (6-5) will play at Hot Springs on Friday.