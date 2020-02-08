Spearfish wrestlers top Black Hills Classic

The Spearfish wrestling team, along with 18 other area squads battled for the top spot at the Black Hills Classic in Hill City on Saturday.

When all was said and done, the Spartans took home the team title, thanks to three individual winners.

Spearfish led the team standings with 186 points, while Rapid City Central took second with 166.5 and Philip grabbed third with 152.5.

Custer was fifth with 129.5 and Newcastle/Upton rounded out the top five with 116.

Oakley Blakeman was the first top finisher for the Spartans, taking the title at 132 pounds with a pinfall victory over Caleb Allen of Rapid City Stevens JV in four minutes, 49 seconds.

Max Sailor won at 138 pounds with a decision victory over Kadyn Kraye of Central (5-0) and Evan Hehr defeated Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche at 220 pounds by pin (46 seconds).

The Scotties finished the day with two winners, including Kipp Cordes at 106 pounds and Jadyn Coller at 126.

Custer and Hot Springs also had a pair of first-place competitors as the Wildcats were led by Irail Griffin (152) and Micaiah Grace (170), while the Bison were paced by Keaton Bissonnette (160) and TeeJay Atwood (195).