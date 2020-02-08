Spearfish wrestlers top Black Hills Classic

The Spearfish wrestling team, along with 18 other area squads battled for the top spot at the Black Hills Classic in Hill City on Saturday.
When all was said and done, the Spartans took home the team title, thanks to three individual winners.
Spearfish led the team standings with 186 points, while Rapid City Central took second with 166.5 and Philip grabbed third with 152.5.
Custer was fifth with 129.5 and Newcastle/Upton rounded out the top five with 116.
Oakley Blakeman was the first top finisher for the Spartans, taking the title at 132 pounds with a pinfall victory over Caleb Allen of Rapid City Stevens JV in four minutes, 49 seconds.
Max Sailor won at 138 pounds with a decision victory over Kadyn Kraye of Central (5-0) and Evan Hehr defeated Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche at 220 pounds by pin (46 seconds).
The Scotties finished the day with two winners, including Kipp Cordes at 106 pounds and Jadyn Coller at 126.
Custer and Hot Springs also had a pair of first-place competitors as the Wildcats were led by Irail Griffin (152) and Micaiah Grace (170), while the Bison were paced by Keaton Bissonnette (160) and TeeJay Atwood (195).
Other area winners include Maverick Simons of Sturgis JV (113), Central’s Cael Larson (120), Caleb McGregor of Newell (182) and Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood (185).
Raiders take second at Yankton Invite
Although Yankton ran away with the team title at its home tournament, Rapid City Stevens didn't fold as it earned a second-place finish.
The Bucks finished with 224 points, followed by the Raiders with 182.5 and Pierre with 154.5.
Douglas closed out the day in 19th place with six points.
Stevens had three wrestlers take home individual titles, including Darien Malone at 126 pounds, Declan Malone at 138 and Cooper Voorhees at 160.
The Raiders are back in action Thursday when they take on Rapid City Central for a dual.
Meanwhile, the Patriots close out the regular season at Belle Fourche on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 62, SIOUX FALLS O'GORMAN 58: The Cavaliers remained unbeaten and earned a big win Saturday with a victory over O'Gorman at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.
Both teams played tough in the first quarter, leading to a 16-all tie heading into the second.
The Cavs carried a one-point advantage into the half at 24-23, before taking a 46-38 lead to close out the third.
At the 4:45 mark of the fourth, STM extended its lead to 15 points and held on for the win.
Caden Casey led the Cavaliers with 21 points, Connor Hollenbeck added 16 points and Ryder Kirsch finished with 15.
Jack Cartwright paced the Knights (10-4) with 14 points, Zach Norton had 13 and Akoi Akoi scored 11.
St. Thomas More (13-0) will travel to Red Cloud on Tuesday.
CROW CREEK 63, PINE RIDGE 60: The Chieftains held off the Thorpes Saturday in Pine Ridge.
Crow Creek led 47-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Pine Ridge was led by Charles Schrader with 29 points, followed by Shelby Steele-Times with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Charles Pacer with 13 points. Crow Creek was led by Teron Sazue with 24 points, seven rebounds, Luke Wells with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Izaiah Sorace with 15 points.
Pine Ridge, 10-5, is at Bennett County Tuesday, while Crow Creek, 12-1, hosts Chamberlain Tuesday.
HURON 63, STURGIS 40: The Tigers jumped out to a 31-8 lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to dropping the Scoopers on Saturday.
Nathan Boehrns paced Huron with 19 points, Teegan Evers added 14 points and Kobe Busch finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Zach Shoun led Sturgis with 10 points, while Connor Korth finished with eight.
The Scoopers (4-10) will host Hot Springs on Friday.
LYMAN 61, WARNER 54: Tyson Floyd scored 23 points to lead the Raiders to a win over Warner at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Cruz Garnos chipped in with 13 points for Lyman, while Brenden Estes finished with 10.
Landon Leidholt led the Monarchs with 18 points, Ben Fischbach added 10 points and Peyton Jung finished with 12 rebounds.
The Raiders (12-4) will plat Kimball/White Lake at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Tuesday.
MCINTOSH 50, TIOSPAYE TOPA 47: McIntosh took home fifth place in the LMC tournament with a win over the Thunderhawks.
Max Mollman and Carson Bailey led the Tigers with 16 points, while Zach Bertolotto finished with 12.
Jaysen Meeter led Tiospaye Topa with 13 points and Calvin Ducheneaux added 12.
McIntosh (6-10) will play at Solen, N.D., on Tuesday, while the Thunderhawks (8-6) host Takini.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 63, TODD COUNTY 45: Mobridge-Pollock used a 26-11 second quarter to pick up a win over the Falcons on Saturday.
Bryce Hammer and Jacob Wike paced Todd County with nine points apiece.
The Falcons (8-8) will travel to Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
SPEARFISH 46, MITCHELL 44: The Spartans outscored Mitchell 25-16 in the second half to pick up a win over the Kernels Friday afternoon in Spearfish.
Stella Marcus paced the Spartans with 23 points and five rebounds, while Bella Reid finished with 11 points.
Camryn Krogman led Mitchell with 14 points and the duo of Adaya Plastow and Macy Kempf finished with 10 points apiece.
Spearfish (5-10) will be back in action Thursday at Custer.
CROW CREEK 54, PINE RIDGE 42: The Lady Chieftains got 21 points from Haylee Landeau and ran past the Lady Thorpes Saturday in Pine Ridge.
Kaylee Wells also had a huge game for Crow Creek with 13 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and four steals.
Tobi Carlow led Pine Ridge with 10 points.
Pine Ridge, 8-7, is at Little Wound Thursday, while Corew Creek, 14-1, hosts Winnebago, Neb., Friday.
MITCHELL 66, STURGIS 39: The Kernels rolled past the Scoopers Saturday in Mitchell.
No other results were made available.
Mitchell improves to 6-7 and travels to Pierre on Tuesday, while Sturgis falls to 2-12 and will host Hot Springs on Friday.