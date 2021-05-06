Spearfish's Ruthie Wehrung to compete in national meet

"It wasn't my best vault, but it wasn't bad, and the bars routine, I kind of had a rough routine," she said.

She knew she had to get good routines on the floor and the beam if she wanted to qualify for the national meet.

"I just had to do the routines that I practiced at the gym," she said. "I knew I could do the routines. I just had to make it happen at a big meet."

Competing on the big stage

For a chance at a national title, Wehrung said she has to hit all of her routines, and if she doesn’t do well in one event, she has to make sure the rest of the events are "stronger than ever."

Summers said Wehrung has a real shot of winning one event, the floor exercise, although he said that when you go against gymnasts that are that good, it's not always the best skill, but who has the hottest day.

"She does have the capability and she has the routines to win the whole meet," he said. "I think her youth could get in her way a little with inconsistency because she is going against 14 year olds."

Summers said to be successful in gymnastics, you have to have ice in your veins. He said they try to talk their gymnasts about getting away from the results before they compete.