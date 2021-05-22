Special teams ineffective as Rush fall to Indy 3-2

The first of Rapid City’s eight committed penalties came in the first minute, as Ian Edmonson was called for hooking. Spencer Watson took advantage of the early opportunity when he fired a slap shot over the stick-side shoulder of Rush goalie Dave Tendeck at 1:52 to give the Fuel (32-22-7) a 1-0 lead.

Killing off two more penalties in the frame, Rapid City leveled the contest when Cedric Montminy came out of the box following a slashing infraction and immediately called for the puck. Eric Israel answered the request and fed the Sherbrooke, Quebec native a pass, which he wristed left from the right at 4:47 to make it 1-1.

Israel then put the Rush in front when he rifled in a one-timer from Edmonson from the high slot at 6:44 of the second period to pick up his first goal of the season.

Rapid City also had 22 seconds of a 5-on-3 in the closing minute of the middle frame, and was on a power play for four total minutes, but failed to score.

After Indy killed off the remaining 1:05 of the power-play to begin the third period, it earned its own 5-on-3 when Israel was called for cross-checking and John Albert was nabbed for slashing. Watson came through again, notching his second power-play goal from the slot at 4:57 to tie things at 2-2.