Speed pushes Stevens boys past STM; Raider girls cruise to win over Cavaliers

The Rapid City Stevens boys took advantage of their speed up front to claim a 4-1 victory over St. Thomas More on Tuesday at Dakota Fields.

The Raiders (6-2-1) outshot the Cavaliers (6-2-0) 22-12 in the contest but were called offsides 11 times on the night.

“We’re definitely happy with our play tonight,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “There are always things you can work on, like our speed of play. We got bogged down a little bit in the middle and held onto the ball a little too long.”

St. Thomas More neutralized Stevens’ speed early in the contest with a plethora of offsides traps. The Cavaliers, however, struggled to take solid shots until late in the second half.

STM head coach Nate Sales said that despite the slower start, he’s confident in his team as the postseason approaches.

“This is a game they really wanted to win and it was a great matchup to see if they can put together a complete game,” Sales said. “They came pretty close and I told them this is the kind of attitude we need to take all the way into the playoffs.”

Gabe Cox and Ryan Gaughan each scored two goals for the Raiders. Gaughan said he was frustrated with the offsides calls but is confident in the team’s ability to correct the mistakes.

“It’s a little unfortunate when the refs make a couple of calls,” Gaughan said. “But we know the quality of our team and we aren’t going to let refs decide the game. Having that speed up top let’s us know we are going to score a lot of goals”

Gaughan opened the scoring for Stevens when he punched a goal into the net in the 10th minute after a Sam Tschetter shot bounced off the keeper.

“Me, Ryan, Zach (Williams) and Gabe are so fast that we can get by any line,” Tschetter said. “The offsides traps were hard in this game, but I think we figured out how to handle them by the end. Our speed is definitely there and it is definitely good.”

Cox scored his goals in the 50th and 54th minutes to give Stevens a 3-0 lead.

STM scored its only goal on a long shot by Tom Solano in the 86th minute to cut his team’s deficit to 3-1 on a ball to the far post.

Gaughan bookended the Raiders scoring with a goal in the 79th minute to wrap up the 4-1 win.

The Cavaliers return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park. The Raiders also return to action against the Cobblers at 8 p.m. next Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Last time the Class AA rivals squared off, Stevens edged Central 1-0 on a controversial penalty kick goal by Zach Williams in a rain-soaked matchup. Cox and Gaughan both said the Raiders have unfinished business to attend to in the contest.

“We really know we want it,” Cox said. “Last time out, it wasn’t the best win but we knew we could do better. We had twice as many shots on goal but we couldn’t finish, we’re ready for next time though.”

Raider girls cruise to 6-0 win over Cavaliers

The Rapid City Stevens girls outshot St. Thomas More 33-8 en route to a 6-0 victory on Tuesday at Dakota Fields.

The Raiders (6-3) set the tone early when Audrey Sillanpaa powered past a defender for a one-on-one goal to the near post in the sixth minute to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Stevens head coach Luis Usera said Sillanpaa exemplifies the aggression he wants his girls to play with every time they step on the pitch.

“She is a quality person but I gave her kudos because she worked so hard for that goal,” Usera said. “She could’ve been brought down three times but she was fighting through it, was getting in there through bodies hitting her and somehow got her foot on it to put it in the net.”

STM (3-5) struggled to keep up with Stevens defensively and allowed 18 shots on goal and managed only one in the contest.

“It was very tough,” Cavaliers head coach Nate Sales said. “We have two starting defenders out and it showed. But the girls battled and they were extremely resilient. They never once gave up and I appreciated that more than anything.”

Usera left the pitch pleased with the aggression his girls showed but credited STM for a hard-fought match, in spite of the final score.

“A focus of ours is to try and be more aggressive than any other team,” Usera said. “This is a huge field, so I was really happy with the girls that they never quit. I give credit to St. Thomas More though, they fought for every minute of the game. That was not an easy 6-0 win.”

Kaley McIntyre doubled the Stevens lead to 2-0 in the 13th minute when she pushed an assist from Trinity Reagan to the back post.

The Raiders added three more goals in the opening half with a pair by Breanna Reagan in the 22nd and 27th minutes and one by Avery Dormann in the 23rd minute, to take a 5-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half Stevens worked on set plays and taking longer shots as St. Thomas More buckled down defensively.

“We put a lot of things together that we had been working on. 6-0 is a big win, but more importantly we took care of the ball,” Usera said.

The Raiders added one more goal by Trinity Reagan in the 78th minute to wrap up a 6-0 road win.

STM returns to action at 5 p.m. Thursday against Rapid City Central at Sioux Park, while Stevens enjoys a week off before facing Central at 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Sioux Park.