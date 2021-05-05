 Skip to main content
Sportsmen Against Hunger receives grant from Rapid City Walmart South

Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) has announced that Walmart Supercenter South of Rapid City hasd awarded a Community Grant to SAH. The grant will be used to help pay for processing of deer harvested by hunters and donated through local game processors to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota in turn provides the donated venison to its agency food pantries in western South Dakota for distribution to qualified families in need.

By helping pay for processing of donated antlerless deer, considerable incentive is given to hunters who can then donate at little or no cost. Harvest of antlerless deer also helps the Department of Game, Fish and Parks with deer population management. Several hundred pounds of processed donated venison has been provided annually to Feeding South Dakota in recent years with each pound of meat considered to provide a meal of meat for four persons in need.

