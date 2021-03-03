'Spread the Word' today spreads message of inclusivity

Creating a world where people of all abilities are welcome and included is the mission behind the national “Spread the Word” campaign. Today, Black Hills Works and Rapid City Storm Special Olympics will “Spread the Word” about inclusivity with an online event.

"We want to inspire respect and acceptance by advocating for inclusive words and actions, so that we can end discrimination of individuals with intellectual disabilities," said Amy Pipke, the Head of Delegation for Rapid City Storm Special Olympics.

Throughout the day today, Black Hills residents are encouraged to go to facebook.com/RapidCityStorm to watch videos and find ideas and talking points for becoming more inclusive of locals who have intellectual disabilities.

“We took a lot of photos and videos of (athletes and people supported by Black Hills Works) saying how they like to be included and how they spread inclusion. There are so many different ways to do it and be part of it,” Pipke said. “It’s letting others know they have value and that they are valued.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“People want to be treated the same. Don’t treat somebody with an intellectual disability any differently than you would treat somebody without a disability. That’s being inclusive,” Pipke said.