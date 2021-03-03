'Spread the Word' today spreads message of inclusivity

Creating a world where people of all abilities are welcome and included is the mission behind the national “Spread the Word” campaign. Today, Black Hills Works and Rapid City Storm Special Olympics will “Spread the Word” about inclusivity with an online event.
"We want to inspire respect and acceptance by advocating for inclusive words and actions, so that we can end discrimination of individuals with intellectual disabilities," said Amy Pipke, the Head of Delegation for Rapid City Storm Special Olympics.
Throughout the day today, Black Hills residents are encouraged to go to facebook.com/RapidCityStorm to watch videos and find ideas and talking points for becoming more inclusive of locals who have intellectual disabilities.
“We took a lot of photos and videos of (athletes and people supported by Black Hills Works) saying how they like to be included and how they spread inclusion. There are so many different ways to do it and be part of it,” Pipke said. “It’s letting others know they have value and that they are valued.”
“People want to be treated the same. Don’t treat somebody with an intellectual disability any differently than you would treat somebody without a disability. That’s being inclusive,” Pipke said.
This year’s “Spread the Word” campaign focuses on the idea that inclusion is a skill everyone can learn. Members of Black Hills Works staff and athletes involved in the Rapid City Storm Special Olympics team took a pledge to be accepting and inclusive. Anyone in the community who also wants to pledge to be more inclusive can go to https://support.specialolympics.org/a/sign-the-pledge.
“With Black Hills Works’ vision being to have a community where all people are good neighbors, valued friends, productive workers, respected leaders, and caring volunteers, we firmly believe that inclusion and connection are vital to our community,” Carrie Moser, director of engagement for the Black Hills Works Foundation, said in a news release.
“Spread the Word” began in 2009 in schools to raise awareness about labels like “dumb” and “stupid” and to educate kids about how words can be hurtful. In 2019, “Spread the Word” expanded to focus on not just on eliminating the use of certain words, but on creating inclusion for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“It’s making people aware that we’re not all the same, and embracing people’s differences. If people are different, that’s OK. Include them in what you’ve got going on. Everybody should have a spot on the dance floor,” Pipke said.