St. Thomas More blows out Lead-Deadwood 52-0 in first half

Ryan Wojcik intercepted two passes on defense and scored two touchdowns on offense as St. Thomas More scored eight times in the first half and rolled over Lead-Deadwood 52-0 in 24 minutes Friday night in 11B football action.

The Cavaliers picked up their fifth straight victory with the win and are 6-1 heading into the postseason.

“We came out a little flat, but we got a lather going and started playing downhill,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “A game like this is a good confidence-builder going into the playoffs. Any time you can get off the field with a victory it feels good.”

The Golddiggers dropped to 2-5 with the loss but are currently in a playoff spot.

“When you’re outmatched, all you can do is the best you can, and I thought we fought as hard as we could’ve throughout the whole game,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tom Tieszen said. “They didn’t quit, which was a good thing to see.”