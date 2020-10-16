St. Thomas More blows out Lead-Deadwood 52-0 in first half

Ryan Wojcik intercepted two passes on defense and scored two touchdowns on offense as St. Thomas More scored eight times in the first half and rolled over Lead-Deadwood 52-0 in 24 minutes Friday night in 11B football action.
The Cavaliers picked up their fifth straight victory with the win and are 6-1 heading into the postseason.
“We came out a little flat, but we got a lather going and started playing downhill,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “A game like this is a good confidence-builder going into the playoffs. Any time you can get off the field with a victory it feels good.”
The Golddiggers dropped to 2-5 with the loss but are currently in a playoff spot.
“When you’re outmatched, all you can do is the best you can, and I thought we fought as hard as we could’ve throughout the whole game,” Lead-Deadwood head coach Tom Tieszen said. “They didn’t quit, which was a good thing to see.”
The Golddiggers managed to earn a pair of first downs on their opening drive thanks to pass completions from quarterback Rocke Rainey, including a deep throw to Dylan Hon on third-and-10 that was hauled in for a 42-yard reception and moved the ball into enemy territory. But after Rainey was sacked to bring up a third-and-22 at the 34-yard line, Wojcik, a linebacker, made his first interception.
On the Cavaliers’ first offensive play, QB Jed Sullivan tossed the ball into the end zone and into the hands of a wide open Trey Herrboldt from 38 yards out. After a three-and-out by Lead-Deadwood, Wojcik scored a 32-yard rushing touchdown on first down following the change of possession.
St. Thomas More then scored twice more in the first quarter in between a mishandled kickoff by the Golddiggers and recovery by the Cavaliers, coming on a 11-yard rushing touchdown by Wojcik and a 33-yard touchdown reception by Chael Thorn from Sullivan.
Two plays into the second frame, Sullivan hit Thorn again, this time a 19-yard score, to build a 35-0 lead.
“A lot of our guys are fun to watch. This team is fun to watch, and they’re a team,” Wayne Sullivan said. “They don’t care who has the ball. They don’t care who’s running. They’re excited when another guy makes a play.”
Wojcik collected his second pick of the evening on a third-and-15 and brought the ball from the opposing 35 to the 13, leading to a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Matthew Larson five plays later.
“I thought I was able to just read what they were giving us because we were planning on them passing during the week,” Wojcik said. “So we worked on that, and I thought we did really well defending it.”
Following a 14-yard scamper to get the ball down to the 13, Kellen Weber hustled into the end zone from 4 yards out with less than five minutes to play in the first half to make it 49-0. Jack Green finished things off with a 28-yard field goal in the final minute.
“I thought we had a lot of heart. Our execution was pretty good,” Tieszen said. “If you don’t have the matchups you just don’t have the matchups, but I thought we executed and tried to do what we were supposed to do.”
Sullivan finished 3 of 3 for 90 yards, while Wojcik ran for 69 yards on five carries. STM earned 246 yards of offense, while Lead-Deadwood ended with 82 yards of offense.
“Our offensive line has been working really hard in practice, allowing me to find those holes and get big runs, so credit to my line for doing that.”
Both squads await opponents in first-round playoff games, slated for Oct. 22.
