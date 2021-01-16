St. Thomas More boys rally past Rapid City Christian

Next season the Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team is moving into the Black Hills Conference with St. Thomas More.
A little preview of what could be in store for the two teams came Saturday night as the Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to stop the Comets 49-36 in a game that was intense on the court, on the bench and in the stands. Both teams had numerous offensive fouls, which also included drawing charges on defense.
Rapid City Christian surprised the Cavaliers with three early 3-pointers — two by Presley Myers and the other by Jackson Dibona — and led 9-2 before many of the fans could find their seat.
"We expected them (Christian) to come out with a good effort, they play hard and they have a good record," STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "We knew they were going to come at us and they hit us in the mouth and it took us a long time to respond to it."
STM came back with eight straight points, but still trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Cavs led 23-21 at halftime, only to see Rapid City Christian take a 33-32 lead into the fourth.
The Comets would be stuck on 33 for nearly the rest of the way, as they scored their lone points in the fourth on a Meyers 3-pointer with just 16 seconds remaining.
St. Thomas More did what it does best when it counted the most, play shutdown defense and shoot from the outside as Caleb Hollenbeck hit two straight 3-pointers to break a 33-33 tie.
The Cavaliers had two straight games where they shut a team out in a quarter — against Alliance, Neb. and Custer — and they nearly had a third.
STM's press forced multiple turnovers in the second half, especially in the fourth.
"I thought our defense did a decent job tonight, other than we didn't guard the 3-point line very well," Dave Hollenbeck said. "We're able to put a little pressure on them in the fourth quarter once we started to get in the passing lanes."
Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said he was pleased with his team in those first three quarters, as they did what they wanted to do.
"We played with a lot of heart against an excellent team. Coach Hollenbeck, what a tradition they have," said Courtney. "We knew coming in that they have a great team and their defense is relentless.
"The key for us was rebounding and taking care of the ball. We did a great job for three quarters. The fourth quarter, maybe we ran out gas, maybe we just mentally broke down. That is the difference between putting yourself in position to beat a team like that at the end or losing by 13."
Caleb Hollenbeck led the Cavaliers with 17 points, including 13 in the second half. After a tough first half offensively, he said they found a little rhythm, especially in the fourth quarter.
"We just had to come out and execute, hit our shots and focus," Caleb Hollenbeck said. "Shooting the ball down the stretch was huge for us, we made it happen."
Ryan Wojcik added 10 points for the Cavaliers.
Myers, with five 3-pointers, led the Comets with 15 points and Dibona adding eight points.
"They did a nice job from the 3-point long; they hit a lot of big shots," Dave Hollenbeck said. "We didn't do a good job with our offense, I don't know how many offensive fouls we had down in the block. Those are all turnovers ultimately. It's hard to get any flow in our offense when we are doing that."
The win was the sixth straight for St. Thomas More, which moved to 9-2 on the season. The Cavaliers return to action Tuesday at home against Lead-Deadwood.
Rapid City Christian, 5-2, will be at Bennett County on Thursday.