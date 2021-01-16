St. Thomas More boys rally past Rapid City Christian

Next season the Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team is moving into the Black Hills Conference with St. Thomas More.

A little preview of what could be in store for the two teams came Saturday night as the Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to stop the Comets 49-36 in a game that was intense on the court, on the bench and in the stands. Both teams had numerous offensive fouls, which also included drawing charges on defense.

Rapid City Christian surprised the Cavaliers with three early 3-pointers — two by Presley Myers and the other by Jackson Dibona — and led 9-2 before many of the fans could find their seat.

"We expected them (Christian) to come out with a good effort, they play hard and they have a good record," STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "We knew they were going to come at us and they hit us in the mouth and it took us a long time to respond to it."

STM came back with eight straight points, but still trailed 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Cavs led 23-21 at halftime, only to see Rapid City Christian take a 33-32 lead into the fourth.

The Comets would be stuck on 33 for nearly the rest of the way, as they scored their lone points in the fourth on a Meyers 3-pointer with just 16 seconds remaining.