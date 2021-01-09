St. Thomas More boys shut down Alliance

Like most St. Thomas More boys' basketball teams, it all starts on defense. There was plenty of "D" Saturday night as the Cavaliers ran past Alliance, Neb., 44-28 at the STM Gymnasium.
An athletic Alliance team came into the game with a 10-2 record, but went into the locker room at halftime failing to score in the second quarter.
The Cavaliers turned a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead and were up by as much as 20 points in the second half for their fourth-straight victory.
"I was real pleased with our defensive effort tonight," STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "For the most part I thought we did a good job of being in position, and we were able to complete the play with a rebound. I thought we could have done a better job of blocking out, but our effort was there going after the ball on the rebound."
The Cavaliers, 7-2, struggled at times offensively, but never let Alliance back into the game despite a couple of scoring droughts.
"In practice during the week we really focused on defense, that is what we have done over the last few years," STM senior Ryan Wojcik said. "We knew they had some athletic guys coming in."
Hollenbeck credited assistant coach Ryan Messick for preparing his team on defense, and said he had Alliance scouted well.
"The second quarter was big for us," Hollenbeck said. "We clamped down defensively and did a good job with our communication, and we didn't give them many shots throughout the period, and that makes a difference there."
On Dec. 30, the Cavaliers held Sioux Falls Christian to just two points in the opening quarter, so they are one basket away from shutting out a team in me quarter twice.
"Defense is what we harp on in practice and is what can get us far later in the year, and hopefully a state championship," Wojcik said.
Wojcik (20 points) and junior Cade Kandolin (14) were the St. Thomas More offense for much of the game, combining for 34 of the team's 44 points. Wojcik dominated under the basket, scoring 14 points in the first half and all six of the team's points in the fourth quarter.
Kandolin, meanwhile, hit four 3-pointers, including three in the third period when he scored 11 of the team's 16 points.
"Cade Kandolin got going from the 3-point line and Ryan Wojcik was tough inside. When those two get going we have a good inside-outside game. That can create problems for team," Hollenbeck said.
Wojcik's quick first move enabled him to beat the Bulldogs to the basket for layups on several occasions. A running back and linebacker on the STM football team, his brawn and quickness benefits him on the hardwood as well.
"I felt like that has worked for me throughout the year," he said, "The more I do it the more I comfortable I get, the more I feel like I will be able to find my teammates on open shots across the court. It really opens up the whole offense."
STM struggled a bit out of the gates offensively, and Wojcik's 3-pointer gave the Cavs a 6-5 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Alliance's Crayten Cyza and Caeson Clarke both hit 3-pointers and the Bulldogs took a 12-10 lead into the second quarter.
But Alliance was stuck on 12 for the next nine minutes, and the Cavaliers begin to take control.
Wojcik scored six straight points to open the second and Jack Green added a basket and Kandolin a 3-pointer to put the Cavs up 21-12 at halftime.
Kandolin hit two 3-pointers early in the third and his fourth 3 sandwiched between two 3-pointers by Clarke late made it a 38-22 game going into the fourth.
Wojcik scored two quick baskets to begin the fourth to make it a 42-22 score, and the two teams struggled to the finish line to end the game.
The Cavs had 19 field goals, with five 3-pointers, but hit just 1-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Hollenbeck said it is still early in the season but he likes the effort.
"The kids are playing hard and they are a good group to coach. They get along well, so we're just trying to get to that next step," he said. "We have to get better and we have a tough schedule coming up with some tough games. For us to be in the power-point race, we have to win games like this. Next week is a big week for us too."
Alliance hit just nine field goals in the game, five from beyond the 3-point arch. The Bulldogs were led by Clarke's 12 points and were 5-of-13 from the line.
Saturday night was the first of four straight at home for STM, as the Cavaliers host Custer Thursday and Rapid City Christian next Saturday.
Wojcik, one of four seniors on the squad, said they just have to continue to get better in practice and it will pay off.
"Coach harps on working hard each day," he said. "The big thing is leadership, what us seniors need to do. We have to continue to get better and never stop working hard in practice."