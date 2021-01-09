St. Thomas More boys shut down Alliance

"The second quarter was big for us," Hollenbeck said. "We clamped down defensively and did a good job with our communication, and we didn't give them many shots throughout the period, and that makes a difference there."

On Dec. 30, the Cavaliers held Sioux Falls Christian to just two points in the opening quarter, so they are one basket away from shutting out a team in me quarter twice.

"Defense is what we harp on in practice and is what can get us far later in the year, and hopefully a state championship," Wojcik said.

Wojcik (20 points) and junior Cade Kandolin (14) were the St. Thomas More offense for much of the game, combining for 34 of the team's 44 points. Wojcik dominated under the basket, scoring 14 points in the first half and all six of the team's points in the fourth quarter.

Kandolin, meanwhile, hit four 3-pointers, including three in the third period when he scored 11 of the team's 16 points.

"Cade Kandolin got going from the 3-point line and Ryan Wojcik was tough inside. When those two get going we have a good inside-outside game. That can create problems for team," Hollenbeck said.